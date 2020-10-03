Former German national team coach will lead Red Caribou to the 2021 Olympic Games





Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Field Hockey Canada is delighted to announce the appointment of Andre Henning as Head Coach of the Men’s National Team. Henning comes to Field Hockey Canada with a wealth of experience, having achieved success at the highest level.





Henning has had countless successes in the European and German domestic scene. He also has, among his many coaching accolades, an impressive list of international success. Notably, Henning coached a championship team at the Junior World Cup in 2013 and was a coach of the medal-winning German women’s team at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Most recently, he was the German Men’s National Team’s interim Head Coach, helping them qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.



“I am incredibly proud and honoured to have been given the trust for this unique and exciting project. There is a lot of potential in the national team, in the NextGen program and in Canadian field hockey system,” Henning said. “It will be a great challenge for all involved, to combine existing qualities of Canadian hockey with the needs of High-Performance level of top international hockey.”



Susan Ahrens, CEO of Field Hockey Canada, first gave a sincere appreciation to Hugh Purvis, who has shepherded the Men’s National Program since Paul Bundy’s retirement in the spring. She also said the timing of Henning’s hiring fits perfectly with the ever-growing team at Field Hockey Canada. In the wake of the High-Performance review and the hiring of Adam Janssen, securing head coaches is the next step.



“Hugh has done such a great job leading the men’s program since March. He continues to do great work in our system.



“Hiring Andre signals our seriousness in appointing the best young, dynamic coaches for our national teams and towards podium success,” Ahrens said. “Andre is a national coach of the highest caliber, but more than that he is a system builder. It is clear his vision and values fit to those of Field Hockey Canada. I am delighted that we are able to attract coaches of this caliber and we are proud to deliver the best to our amazing group of athletes.”



Adam Janssen, Field Hockey Canada’s newly appointed High-Performance Director, said that it’s been a thrilling ride over this first month. He is excited to be a part of a team of engaged coaching staff. He thinks Henning is a great fit for the Men’s National Team and looks forward to continued success and growth.



“Andre is hugely experienced in both club and international hockey, with a strong record of podium performances at major tournaments,” Janssen said. “His understanding of the international hockey landscape and ability to prepare teams for success at that level will be instrumental in building upon the successes of this group.”



In a year that has been challenging for everyone, Field Hockey Canada responded nimbly to the global pandemic, using the period for a full review of the high performance structure, system and mechanisms. Following the review, the re-structure and key appointments are now complete. We are delighted to be embarking on the road to Tokyo and beyond with this new leadership group in place. Henning is excited to get down to business.



“I am looking forward to meeting the team and support staff, to working with them on the road to Tokyo and beyond so that we can develop together to the best and highest level possible,” he said. I want to, and I will invest my energy to take Field Hockey Canada to the next level.”



Field Hockey Canada media release