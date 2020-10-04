



Since Professor Fabian Amor stepped into his role as Operations Manager at Nelson Hockey Association in 2017, the Association has gone from strength-to-strength, so much so that he has been named Hockey New Zealand’s 2019 Administrator of the Year.





As an Operations Manager Fabian is known to put in long hours, much more than his 9-5 role, to ensure future success for the Association. In his position, he oversees one full-time Regional Development Officer, a part-time administrator, plus a contracted part-time Performance Officer and is responsible for the efficient running of all Hockey Nelson’s operations. He also assists with the coordination of activities involving four South Island hockey Associations and Tasman District representative teams.



Not afraid to try new things



He has contributed hugely to the development and sustainability of Nelson Hockey, continuing to create new initiatives to support player development and improve the hockey experience for members of their community.



In 2019, Fabian oversaw the establishment of a “Super League” competition for the Associations located at the top of the South Island. This involved three men’s teams and three women’s teams forming from the top players in the local Associations to compete in an innovative competition with power plays and other non-traditional rules. This resulted in extremely competitive, highly-skilled hockey, that was as enjoyable to watch as it was to play. As a by-product of the Super League, this initiative built relationships across not only different clubs but Associations too, strengthening ties and enabling all players to experience top-level hockey.



Along with this new initiative, in 2018 Fabian helped institute a multi-sport holiday programme which has continued to have good attendance and great feedback from participants.



Development opportunities for the community are key



Added to these achievements is the fact that most of the Nelson junior representative teams in 2019 markedly improved their performances from previous years. This has been credited in large part due to Fabian seeing the need for and creating a dedicated Performance Officer role and introducing specific development programmes.



In introducing these development programmes, he has been at the forefront of the move to adopt the new approach to junior sport, trying to educate the sporting community to take the emphasis off high-performance at the junior level. His keenness to ensure that sport should be available to all and his view that the role of a coach is to educate people for life through sport is admirable.



Growth and sustainability for long-term success



Fabian’s dedication to growth and sustainability of the sport in Nelson saw Nelson Hockey achieve a profitable year for the first time in four years. A remarkable result considering the cost of replacing a turf in 2019. Fabian’s relationship with significant contributors and his ability to access funding has been critical in the financial turnaround in the region.



Collaboration multiples success



Administration may not be for everyone but Fabian loves the collaboration and support from the Nelson Hockey Board and Community to get things done and believes that this area of his role is the most rewarding.



His strengths as an administrator are evident through his willingness and ability to enlist help from those with expertise in specific areas, such as working closely with Sport Tasman to provide relevant courses and seminars for members, networking with other sporting organisations for best practice solutions, and collaborating with Council staff and organisations for turf improvements and funding opportunities.



Although Rugby is Fabian’s sport of choice, he channels everything that he has and all the skills he has learnt in sports administration to improving the delivery of hockey and providing more quality experiences to the community in the Nelson/Tasman region.



Congratulations, Fabian! Your work with Nelson Hockey has been outstanding and has made a real contribution in such a short amount of time.



Hockey New Zealand Media release