Saturday round-up – October 3

Published on Sunday, 04 October 2020 10:00 | Hits: 13
YMCA lead the Irish men's EYHL on goal difference while Railway and Old Alex head up the women's competition; here's the Saturday round-up



Men

EYHL Division 1: Annadale 1 (J Clark) Monkstown 2 (A Fogarty, J Duncan); Corinthian 1 (D Howard) Three Rock Rovers 6 (B Johnson 2, E Jennings, R Canning, B Walker, S Grace); Glenanne 2 (S Brownlow, S O’Donoghue) Banbridge 2 (E Rowe 2); Pembroke 2 (N Burns, A Sothern) Lisnagarvey 3 (D Nelson, T Chambers, A Williamson); UCD 1 (G Sarratt) YMCA 2 (R Henderson, B Campbell)

Munster Division 1: Ashton 0 Bandon 3; Cork Harlequins 1 (A Dale) Cork C of I 2 (R Sweetnam, M Collins); Midleton 1 (J McEvoy) UCC 3 (S Lilburn, S Dring, S Jermyn); Waterford 4 (B McInerney, R Isaacs, H Belton, T Delaney) Catholic Institute 0  

Neville Davin Cup final: Pembroke v Corinthian, Serpentine Avenue, 5.30pm

Railway Cup final: Monkstown II 2 (A Rooney, S Hohn) Three Rock Rovers II 3 (B Ryder, M Maguire, L Adams)

Intermediate Cup final: Bray II 4 Dublin University II 2

Minor Cup final: North Kildare II 0 Avoca IV 1 (C Robinson)

Women  

EYHL Division 1: Cork Harlequins 1 (J McCarthy) Catholic Institute 1 (N Carroll); Loreto 2 (S Torrans, S O’Brien) Pegasus 1 (R Maguire); Muckross 1 (S MacAuley) Railway Union 2 (S Hawkshaw, Z Delany); Pembroke 1 (S Campbell) Old Alex 2 (A Russell, E Ryan Doyle); UCD 1 (R Kelly) Belfast Harlequins 1 (E Uprichard)

Leinster Division 1: Genesis 2 (A Farrell, L Barrie) Rathgar 1 (R Harrison); Glenanne 0 Corinthian 2 (C Vincent, L McGrane); Monkstown 6 (S Murdoch 2, S Hoban Logan 2, N Twomey 2) Clontarf 0; Naas 1 Trinity 3 (H Kelly, R Keating, K Orr); North Kildare 0 Avoca 3 (H Lennon, S Dillon, N O’Brien)

Munster Division 1: Bandon v UCC; Cork C of I 3 (H Honner, E Barber, S Bowe) Limerick 1; Waterford 0 Ashton 3 (L Lynch 2, K Harvey)
 
Sunday 4th October 2020

Women  

Jacqui Potter Senior Shield – 2019/20 Final: Muckross II v Old Alex II, Muckross Park, 3.15pm

