

Goalmouth action from Hampstead and Westminster v Loughborough Students, Oct 3 2020. Credit Mark Clews



An injury time goal from Olivia Chilton helped Wimbledon edge past rivals Holcombe in a closely-fought Women’s Hockey League Premier Division clash on Saturday.





After a goalless first half Anna Toman broke the deadlock from a penalty corner four minutes after the restart.



Holcombe battled their way back and hoped for at least a point after Joanne Westwood levelled the scores with five minutes remaining.



But Chilton had the last word, finding the net in the 70th minute to clinch victory for Wimbledon.



Hampstead & Westminster hosted Loughborough Students in what turned out to be a six-goal thriller with the visitors taking a 4-2 victory.



The contest got off to a frenetic start with Sarah Robinson putting the home side ahead after just four minutes.



But by the ninth minute the game had already been turned on its head with goals from Lucy Millington and Alice Rolfe making it 2-1 to Loughborough.



Izzy Petter and Jane Kilpatrick put Loughborough further in front and Emily Maguire’s effort for Hampstead proved to be only a consolation.



Surbiton ran out 3-0 winners at the University of Birmingham.



It took just two minutes for Emily Atkinson to give Surbiton the lead, but they had to wait for the second half to put the game to bed with goals from Georgie Twigg and Eloise Stenner.



It was another difficult week for Swansea as their opponents Beeston secured their first win of the season.



Lauren Burrell bagged a brace in the 4-0 win with Maddy Newitt and Kelsey Briddell also contributing.



East Grinstead are level on points with Surbiton at the top of the division after drawing 1-1 with Buckingham. They had fallen behind to a Megan Lewis-Williams field goal but levelled through Ellie Rayer after the break.



Division One North



Two late goals from Bowdon saw them come from behind to beat Ben Rhydding 2-1 in the Women’s Division One North.



Freya Bellamy had given Ben Rhydding the lead but Bowdon hit back through a penalty stroke from Sian French on 62 minutes and then a goal two minutes from time by Aine Curran.



Brooklands-Poynton were quick out of the blocks as Annie Mills and Annabelle Watton put them 2-0 up inside six minutes against Stourport, going on to win 3-1. Beth Merriman pulled one back for Stourport, but Cat Booth restored the hosts’ two-goal cushion in the second half.



A Katie Long double helped Leicester City to a 4-2 win over the University of Nottingham and the University of Durham prevailed over Belper as Emma McIntyre and Hannah De Selincourt scored the goals in a 2-0 win.



Sade Gerald and Alexandra Ogilby were on target in Olton & West Warwicks’ 2-0 defeat of Gloucester City.



Division One South



Reading needed a late Alys Richards goal to keep their 100% record in Division One South.



A double from Jennifer Crossley had put Reading in the driving seat until goals from Lizzie Totten and Rebecca Ross drew Slough level. But Richards scored the deciding goal two minutes from time as Reading won 3-2.



Canterbury left it even later in their 2-1 win over Trojans with Chloe Plumb striking in the final minute of the game.



A second half brace from Fifi Robinson wasn’t enough to earn Surbiton 2s a share of the spoils as they lost 3-2 to Cambridge City and Harleston Magpies drew 1-1 with Isca.



In the other game of the day, goals from Annie Wilson and Maddie Thompson saw Sevenoaks beat Wimbledon seconds 2-0.



Conference East



Barnes continued their perfect start to the season, beating Horsham 5-0 in the Women’s Conference East with goals from Aleesa Ferguson, Olivia Martineau, Lydia Thacker, Triona Doyle and Charlotte Elms.



Bedford top the table after following up last week’s thumping win with another victory. This time, Charlotte Drummond and Beth Noble scored the goals as they beat East London 2-1.



Elsewhere, Bromley & Beckenham ran out 4-1 winners against Southgate, Hampstead & Westminster seconds beat Canterbury seconds 5-2 and St Albans edged Chelmsford 1-0.



Conference West



Aisling Madden hit a brace to fire the University of Birmingham 2s to a 4-1 win over Bristol Firebrands in the Women’s Conference West.



Sutton Coldfield are now the only team in the table with a 100% record. Emma McCabe, Laura Groves and Susan Wood were on target as they beat Clifton Robinsons 2s 3-1 away from home.



Oxford Hawks made it two wins from two with a 2-0 defeat of Basingstoke and Cheltenham drew 2-2 with Team Bath Buccaneers.



Conference North



Pendle Forest survived a late scare to hold on for a 3-2 win against Loughborough Students in Conference North. Goals from Freya Bythell, Steph Bedford and Charlotte Hartley put Pendle 3-0 up but two goals in the last five minutes from Charlotte Grunbaum made for a tense finish.



Cannock didn’t go down without a fight as they lost 4-3 to Wakefield and Doncaster came from behind to beat Fylde 3-1. Timperley beat Alderley Edge 5-2 whilst Leeds and Didsbury Northern drew 1-1.



RESULTS



Women’s Hockey League (Sat, 3 October 2020):



Premier Division: Hampstead & Westminster 2, Loughborough Students 4; Beeston 4, Swansea 0; Univ of Birmingham 0, Surbiton 3; East Grinstead 1, Buckingham 1; Holcombe 0, Wimbledon 0.



Division One North: Belper 0, Univ of Durham 2; Bowdon 2, Ben Rhydding 1; Brooklands-Poynton 3, Stourport 1; Gloucester City 0, Olton & West Warwicks 2; Leicester City 4, Univ of Nottingham 2.



Division One South: Cambridge City 3, Surbiton 2; Harleston Magpies 1, Isca 1; Reading 3, Slough 2; Sevenoaks 2, Wimbledon 0; Trojans 1, Canterbury 2.



Conference East: Barnes 5, Horsham 0; Bedford 2, East London 1; Bromley & Beckenham 4, Southgate 1; Canterbury 2s 2, Hampstead & Westminster 2s 5; Chelmsford 0, St Albans 1.



Conference West: Cheltenham 2, Team Bath Buccaneers 2; Oxford Hawks 2, Basingstoke 0; Clifton Robinsons 1, Sutton Coldfield 3; Univ of Birmingham 4, Bristol Firebrands 1.



Conference North: Pendle Forest 3, Loughborough Students 2; Doncaster 3, Fylde 1; Cannock 3, Wakefield 4; Leeds 1, Didsbury Northern 1; Timperley 5, Alderley Edge 2.



England Hockey Board Media release