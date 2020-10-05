By Mike Shiers





Amber Ezechiels had two goals and an assist for the UVA field hockey team. (Source: wvir)



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Amber Ezechiels scored the game-winning goal in double overtime, and the Virginia field hockey team defeated Syracuse 3-2 on Sunday at Turf Field.





The Cavaliers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, as Adele Iacobucci and Ezechiels both scored on penalty corners.



The Orange knotted the game with goals in the 3rd and 4th quarter.



Head coach Michele Madison says, “I’m so proud of the team’s effort today, even the whole weekend. The game keeps growing, our passing game was even better today than it was on Friday. We just have to capitalize. I think we hit three posts.We just have to keep shooting, and keep attacking, and find a way to get the ball in the goal.”



Virginia will be back in action next weekend, for two games against two-time defending National Champion North Carolina in Chapel Hill.



