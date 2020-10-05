



Surbiton returned to a share of the lead in the English women’s league as they ran out 3-0 winners at the University of Birmingham.





It took just two minutes for Emily Atkinson to give Surbiton the lead, but they had to wait for the second half to put the game to bed with goals from Georgie Twigg and Eloise Stenner.



East Grinstead are level on points with Surbiton at the top of the division after drawing 1-1 with Buckingham. They had fallen behind to a Megan Lewis-Williams field goal but levelled through Ellie Rayer after the break.



Hampstead & Westminster hosted Loughborough Students in what turned out to be a six-goal thriller with the visitors taking a 4-2 victory.



The contest got off to a frenetic start with Sarah Robinson putting the home side ahead after just four minutes.



But by the ninth minute the game had already been turned on its head with goals from Lucy Millington and Alice Rolfe making it 2-1 to Loughborough.



Izzy Petter and Jane Kilpatrick put Loughborough further in front and Emily Maguire’s effort for Hampstead proved to be only a consolation.



A late goal from Olivia Chilton helped Wimbledon edge past rivals Holcombe in a closely-fought win. After a goalless first half Anna Toman broke the deadlock from a penalty corner four minutes after the restart.



Holcombe battled their way back and hoped for at least a point after Joanne Westwood levelled the scores with five minutes remaining.



But Chilton had the last word, finding the net in the 70th minute to clinch victory for Wimbledon.



In the men’s competition, two goals each from Luke Taylor and Ben Boon helped Surbiton record a 6-1 win at the University of Durham on Sunday, making them the only team with a 100% record after three matches.



The visitors drew first blood through Arjan Drayton Chana from open play after 14 minutes, but their lead lasted just three minutes with Max Borrmann firing home a penalty stroke.



However, Luke Taylor took back Surbiton’s lead from a 32nd minute penalty corner, and Boon’s first goal came on 43 minutes as the visitors gave themselves breathing space.



Boon added another 12 minutes later, and Tom Sorsby’s 59th minute shot put them 5-1 ahead before Taylor added his second of the match with two minutes left.



The win leaves Surbiton top by two points, while Taylor has now scored eight goals and is the league’s top scorer so far.



Wimbledon battled back from behind to beat hosts Holcombe 2-1 on Saturday evening.



Nick Bandurak had given Holcombe the lead after 11 minutes, but Wimbledon hit back with Ben Arnold scoring from a penalty stroke after 24 minutes, and Eddie Way scoring from a penalty corner just before half time.



Daniel Faulkner scored two goals for East Grinstead in their 2-2 draw with Brooklands MU, who had Peter Flanagan and Thomas Lush to thank for their goals.



Hampstead & Westminster and Old Georgians also drew, with James Tindall scoring for OGs and Josh Kelly for the home side in a 1-1 draw.



Second half goals from Peter Friend and Tim Guise-Brown helped Oxted to a 2-0 victory over the University of Exeter.



Euro Hockey League media release