Two goals each from Luke Taylor and Ben Boon helped Surbiton record a 6-1 win at the University of Durham on Sunday, making them the only team in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division with a 100% record after three matches.





The visitors drew first blood through Arjan Drayton Chana from open play after 14 minutes, but their lead lasted just three minutes with Max Borrmann firing home a penalty stroke.



However, Luke Taylor took back Surbiton’s lead from a 32nd minute penalty corner, and Boon’s first goal came on 43 minutes as the visitors gave themselves breathing space.



Boon added another 12 minutes later, and Tom Sorsby’s 59th minute shot put them 5-1 ahead before Taylor added his second of the match with two minutes left.



The win leaves Surbiton top by two points, while Taylor has now scored eight goals and is the league’s top scorer so far.



Wimbledon battled back from behind to beat hosts Holcombe 2-1 on Saturday evening.



Nick Bandurak had given Holcombe the lead after 11 minutes, but Wimbledon hit back with Ben Arnold scoring from a penalty stroke after 24 minutes, and Eddie Way scoring from a penalty corner just before half time.



Daniel Faulkner scored two goals for East Grinstead in their 2-2 draw with Brooklands MU, who had Peter Flanagan and Thomas Lush to thank for their goals.



Hampstead & Westminster and Old Georgians also drew, with James Tindall scoring for OGs and Josh Kelly for the home side in a 1-1 draw.



Second half goals from Peter Friend and Tim Guise-Brown helped Oxted to a 2-0 victory over the University of Exeter.



Division One North



Cardiff & Met are flying in the Men’s Hockey League Division One North, scoring 11 goals in two games with none conceded. They hosted the City of Peterborough on Sunday and a brace from Ioan Wall paved the way for a 3-0 win.



Loughborough Students are also on six points but they had to work harder for their second win with a late Owen Williamson goal tipping the scales in their favour as they beat Bowdon 3-2.



Two first half strikes from Karan Sofat saw the University of Nottingham prevail 5-3 over Cambridge City and Sheffield Hallam’s Martin Sutherland hit a double in a 3-3 draw with Deeside Ramblers.



Matthew Court and Tom Poustie both notched as the University of Birmingham were 2-1 victors against Olton & West Warwicks.



Division One South



Canterbury and Teddington have made good starts to the season, and both secured 5-1 wins on Sunday.



A goal in each half from Ronan Taggart gave Canterbury the foundation on which to build their defeat of Havant, and two goals in two minutes from Teddington’s Kyle White sealed the fate of Oxford Hawks.



A late Dylan Holland strike rescued a point for Team Bath Buccaneers as they battled back to a 1-1 draw with Sevenoaks and goals from Craig Falconer and Adam Pescod saw Reading chalk up a 2-0 win away to Southgate.



In Saturday’s game, Brighton & Hove came back from behind twice to earn a point with a 2-2 draw whilst hosting Old Cranleighans.



Men’s Conference West



An Alex Beckett brace helped Fareham to a 6-2 win over Cheltenham on Sunday with their other goals coming from Phillip Larcombe, Chris Davey, Shane Vincent and Sam Ratliffe.



On Saturday Harborne kept up their 100% start to the season and also scored six as they beat Khalsa Leamington 6-3 with Peter Jackson hitting a double.



Elsewhere the University of Bristol beat Chichester 3-2, Plymouth Marjon were 2-1 winners over Cardiff University, and Ashmoor were 4-2 winners at Isca.



Men’s Conference East



Richmond are the only team in the Conference East to win both of their games so far, as goals from Jordan Hussell and Muhammad Irfan guided them to a 2-0 win against St Albans on Sunday.



Bromley & Beckenham beat West Herts by the same scoreline with goals from Nicholas Clegg and Juan Gomez Sanchez.



A John Verity brace helped Wapping to a 3-1 victory over London Wayfarers and both Old Loughtonians’ game against Harleston Magpies and Spencer’s visit to London Edwardians ended in 2-2 draws.



Men’s Conference North



Marc Ganly scored a hat-trick as Barford Tigers beat the University of Birmingham 2s 6-1.



Lichfield were also 6-1 winners as Damian Jarzembowski’s brace led them to a win at home to Doncaster.



Didsbury Northern are the early table toppers after beating Belper 2-1 and Preston beat Leeds by the same margin.



Elsewhere Connor Millar’s hat-trick heroics meant that Timperley were 3-2 victors over the University of Durham 2s.



RESULTS



Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 3 October 2020):



Premier Division: Holcombe 1, Wimbledon 2.



Division One South: Brighton & Hove 2, Old Cranleighans 2.



Conference East: London Edwardians 2, Spencer 2; Wapping 3, London Wayfarers 1; Old Loughtonians 2, Harleston Magpies 2.



Conference West: Harborne 6, Khalsa Leamington 3.



Conference North: Timperley 3, Univ of Durham 2s 2.



Men’s Hockey League (Sun, 4 October 2020):



Premier Division: Univ of Durham 1, Surbiton 6; Oxted 2, Univ of Exeter 0; Hampstead & Westminster 1, Old Georgians 1; East Grinstead 2, Brooklands MU 2.



Division One North: Cardiff & Met 3, City of Peterborough 0; Loughborough Students 3, Bowdon 2; Olton & West Warwicks 1, Univ of Birmingham 2; Sheffield Hallam 3, Deeside Ramblers 3; Univ of Nottingham 5, Cambridge City 3.



Division One South: Canterbury 5, Havant 1; Southgate 0, Reading 2; Team Bath Buccaneers 1, Sevenoaks 1; Teddington 5, Oxford Hawks 1.



Conference East: St Albans 0, Richmond 2; West Herts 0, Bromley & Beckenham 2.



Conference West: Fareham 6, Cheltenham 2; Isca 2, Ashmoor 4; Plymouth Marjon 2, Cardiff Univ 1; Univ of Bristol 3, Chichester 2.



Conference North: Barford Tigers 6, Univ of Birmingham 2s 1; Didsbury Northern 2, Belper 1; Lichfield 6, Doncaster 1; Preston 2, Leeds 1.



England Hockey Board Media release