By Jugjet Singh





Harvinder Singh (right)



GOOD luck came knocking in droves on Harvinder Singh's door, but the accountant had to turn away a chance to play hockey for the country again.





His fine performance for Kuala Lumpur in the recent Razak Cup earned him a spot in Arul Selvaraj's national training squad.



However, he had to turn it down after getting a job promotion, followed by a posting to a new workplace.



After attending an aerobic test, he broke the bad news to Arul.



"It was an honour to receive a call up for national training. However, I have just moved into a new workplace after a promotion, and I can't afford to stay away from my job at this stage.



"I have informed Arul about it, and if there is another chance in the future maybe I will make an attempt," said the 31-year-old, who helped KL to third position in the Razak Cup.



Arul said he had tried to convince Harvinder to remain in the squad for a month until he trims his squad of 38 to 25, but he had made up his mind.



"Harvinder attended the aerobic test and did reasonably well. He spoke to me about his new posting as an accountant. I even told him that he could come for training on weekends.



"I have flexible plans for players who cannot come regularly. However, they must train on their own and come prepared for the days they are slotted for," said Arul.



Harvinder, who featured in the 2009 Junior World Cup, got married last year and is an internal auditor with Ernst and Young. However, he got posted to a telco company recently.



The KL-born made his Malaysia Hockey League debut in 2009 and played for Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) for nine years before moving to Universiti Kuala Lumpur last season.



He had played for Berlin Zehlendorfer in the German League in 2017 and the same year, featured in the Australian League for Greater Dandenong Warriors HC.



Harvinder's elder brother is former international Kelvinder Singh, who is now a coach.



New Straits Times