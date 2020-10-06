Concussion and repercussions had forced her out of elite competition for 2½ years but now she can follow dream of getting back to the top



By Rod Gilmour





Nicola White, right, made her comeback in Hampstead colours Credit: MARK CLEWS



After 2½ years since she last played an elite fixture, Nicola White doesn't know whether her long-term concussion is an injury or illness anymore. But there was clear emotion on Saturday as White, 32, made her comeback in Hampstead & Westminster's 4-2 'home' defeat by an impressive Loughborough Students side.





Her return came on the same Bisham pitch where she collided with an Irish opponent during a Commonwealth Games warm-up for England in March 2018. Ever since, the two-time Olympic medallist has been recovering from debilitating concussion symptoms. White revealed earlier this year that she had Botox injections across her scalp and forehead in an attempt to stave off the painful migraines, dizziness and being unable to handle daylight which had blighted her recovery.



Now here the midfielder was back in club action, albeit behind closed doors and playing in Hampstead colours for the first time after her move from Holcombe. "It's been a long time and anything I ever wanted was to get back on the pitch playing and there were times I didn't think it was possible," said White, who scored Great Britain's third goal in the Rio Olympic women's final to take the match to a shoot-out. "I felt overwhelmed with the day, but to play a competitive game I really loved it, despite the result.



"I had nerves coming over to Bisham, had butterflies and felt sick. It felt like things had come almost full circle from being injured in March 2018 to making my first game on the Bisham pitch. It was a bit odd and if this wasn't a sign, I don't know what is. I was so excited that I got through it unscathed and now I can progress forward."



Last December, White was removed from the GB women's programme at Bisham, a decision which left her "hugely disappointed". Yet, she has never given up hope of a return to elite level. She added: "When it [concussion] happened, I was adamant I would be back pretty soon, but I've never stopped to get back trying to play international hockey again.



"The fact that I have been able to get fitter and healthier has shown it's possible to play. If it's possible to tolerate the ongoing symptoms and pain, at the end of the day it's like anyone else who has to deal with a chronic illness and it doesn't have to stop you from doing something you want to do. Many athletes suffer but still go on to compete at amazing levels.



"I guess it's an injury, I don't even know what to call it anymore as I just live with it daily. But I'm just optimistic things are looking better for the future. My life has completely changed but it doesn't mean I can't stop aspiring to get back to where I was."



Kate Richardson-Walsh, Hampstead's co-head coach, said: "Nic and I have known each other for a long time and I had kept in touch over the last two years as a friend and ex-team-mate. She wanted to get back into the GB side and to do that she has to play club. She's been training fully and has been a great addition. She's not full Nic White double Olympic medallist yet, but there are really good signs she will get there again."



Students stifle Hampstead class



Buoyed by a rare retention of players for a university side, Loughborough's regular contact time has paid dividends this season. After GB international Sarah Robertson's opener for Hampstead on familiar training territory, the Students led 2-1 after only nine minutes thanks to open play goals from Lucy Millington and Alice Rolfe. They were difficult to break down, played with an energetic tempo and as the game wore on, a largely scrappy contest suited Loughborough's aggressive style. Two second-half goals in as many minutes from Izzy Petter and Jane Kilpatrick then kept Hampstead further at bay as the Students moved into third place in the table.





Loughborough Students moved up to third with 4-2 win Credit: MARK CLEWS



Brett Holland, Loughborough's coach, admitted that the university's zero tolerance restrictions to Covid-19 had left his players to be "galvanised around hockey". He added: "They are all about being social and enjoying their time but that side of things has been taken away a little bit. We know that a lot of the girls are here from last year and there is a really special opportunity this year. They have taken the rough with the smooth but some of the restrictions have allowed us to play hockey. This is the normality they are having in a world that is really abnormal."



Meanwhile, Hampstead are hopeful of a return to their Paddington Rec home in November, with the club reliant on the council to finish relaying their pitch. Training has been "challenging", according to Richardson-Walsh. Currently, various sites are being used, including Lee Valley, Southgate and Bisham for midweek sessions. Their next home game against East Grinstead on Oct 18 could be held at Lee Valley.



Weekend round-up



Loughborough are the standout university side across the England Hockey Premier Divisions. After three games, University of Birmingham and Swansea are at the bottom of the women's top flight without a point, while the three men's university teams are also in the Premier Division bottom three. Loughborough are level on points with Surbiton, who enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win over Birmingham and a return to the top.



Second-placed East Grinstead kept up their record of scoring in every match since last September thanks to a late Ellie Rayer goal in a 1-1 draw. Wimbledon, meanwhile, left it even later as Olivia Chilton scored a last-gasp winner against Holcombe to move the Londoners into the top four. On Saturday, newly-appointed assistant coach Alex Danson will come up against Kate Richardson-Walsh on the sidelines for the first time in their coaching careers. Surbiton and East Grinstead, last season's top two clubs, will contest an eagerly-anticipated clash at Sugden Road.



Women's Premier Division

Results



Hampstead & Westminster 2 Loughborough Students 4; Beeston 4 Swansea 0; University of Birmingham 0 Surbiton 3; East Grinstead 1 Buckingham 1; Holcombe 1 Wimbledon 2



What's on this Saturday



Swansea v Clifton Robinsons, 12pm; Loughborough Students v Buckingham, 2pm; University of Birmingham v Beeston, 2.30pm; Surbiton v East Grinstead, 4pm; Wimbledon v Hampstead & Westminster, 4pm*



*All times as published by England Hockey



The Telegraph