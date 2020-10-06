



Orée and La Gantoise continue to set the pace in the Belgian men’s league after round six of the competition with wins Old Club and Herakles, respectively.





For La Gantoise, it was a close battle as they beat the Lier side 2-1, despite falling behind early in the game to a Nick Haig corner goal. Blaise Rogeau and Leandro Tolini responded in kind to secure their fifth win from six games and lift them to 16 points.



Orée have a perfect six from six to head the table by two points with a 5-2 success. It was close for a long time at 2-2 before Timothée Clément , Philippe Simar and Manu Stockbroekx scored three goals in a five minute spell to make the result safe.



Leuven continued their impressive start to the season with a 3-1 away win over Braxgata. Lautaro Diaz put them one up before the prolific Jérôme Dekeyser got the second from a penalty corner goal of the season.



Alex Casasayas got one back back but Dekeyser fired in another in the final minute to close out the result with his eighth goal of the campaign.



Léopold are in the top four with a handy 11-1 win over Namur, just ahead of Beerschot – 4-3 winners over Waterloo Ducks – and Dragons who got the best of Antwerp.



In the women’s competition, La Gantoise lost their first points of the season in a 1-1 draw with Herakles with Aline Fobe’s 67th minute corner tying the game.



Nonetheless, the Ghent club remain three points clear of Daring who also drew – 1-1 with third place Racing – while Antwerp are now in a share of fourth place with Dragons, the side who beat them 4-2 on Sunday.



Euro Hockey League media release