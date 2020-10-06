By Jugjet Singh





MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal (second from right) hands over the appointment letter to technical director for development Paul Revington with MHC chief executive officer Faraha Hashim (left) and deputy president Datuk Dr S. Shamala present yesterday. -BERNAMA pic



Former national coach Paul Revington came into the Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) set-up with a warm smile, even though he knows his job for the next three years will not be easy.





In August, Timesport revealed that the MHC had made an offer to Revington to become their technical director, and yesterday, the South African made an appearance from behind a thick smokescreen at the national body's head office in Bukit Jalil.



"I could not answer messages or emails before today (yesterday) as I had to sort out many things before my arrival here. And for that, my apologies," said Revington, who guided the national team to the 2014 Hague World Cup.



After undergoing a 14-day mandatory quarantine, he was unveiled by MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal as technical director for development.



"Revington knows the culture here as he has been in the set-up before. He helped Malaysia qualify for the World Cup in 2014.



"The MHC know he is the best man to develop grassroots in Malaysia," said Subahan.



"It is a six-year plan to win the men and women's Asian Games gold medals. Revington will scout for new talent with the help from states."



Revington added: "I'm here as a development director, and unlike the previous technical directors in Malaysia, my main job is to focus on development at the grassroots and not the national teams.



"But if Arul (Selvaraj) or the other coaches need to have any discussions, I am always around, and I will be equally responsible for failures or successes."



The first question fired at Revington was why he left in a huff after then coach K. Dharmaraj's national team had finished last at the 12-team Hague World Cup?



"I was the consultant to the team in Hague, and on that episode, all I can say is that 'past-is-past'," said Revington.



And why did he come back, even leaving his post as coach of Britain women's elite development programme on short notice?



"I have some unfinished business, and I have liked Malaysia since I first set foot here," said Revington.



And while Arul, Nasihin Nubli (women's coach) and Wallace Tan (men's junior coach) will try to teach a new trick of 'playing not just for playing, but to win' to their players, Revington will start with the young.



"Its the right attitude to teach as Malaysia lost a chance to be in the Olympics as they were not mentally ready to take on Japan in the 2018 Asian Games final," added Subahan before Revington could reply.



Revington added: "I will stress on a winning mentality at the grassroots and make it a habit when they enter the national teams."



The stage is set for a long-time revival plan. With everything in place, not only do the players need to work as a team, but the coaches have to work in a similar direction to ensure success.



But if the various coaches and managers pull in different directions, it will just be another waste of money, time and effort.



New Straits Times