



As East Grinstead prepare to go into a top of the table clash with reigning Men’s Hockey League Premier Division champions Surbiton, we talk to Simon Faulkner, the long-serving captain of the West Sussex team about how his side are shaping up this season.





“We had a very short pre-season but we feel we have come a long way in quite a short period of time,” says Faulkner, who has been at the club for seven years and of course comes from a well known hockey family with his brother Dan also playing for East Grinstead and father David, an Olympic gold medalist from 1988 and previously Great Britain Performance Director.



“We changed our coaching set-up completely with Tim Deakin and Dave Beckett coming on board and we have changed completely the direction we were going in terms of the way we were playing and our mindset.”



During the off-season the team lost three of its international players as Liam Ansell, Chris Griffiths and David Condon all moved on to other clubs. Rather than seeking high profile and tried and tested senior players, Faulkner says the club decided to invest in youth.



“It was a challenging off-season as we lost three internationals from our squad,” says Faulkner. “But we thought, we don’t want to go for older players, we want to invest in younger players coming out of university.



“That is why we have the old guard, such as me, Lewis Prosser, and Joe Naughalty but then we brought in players such as Louis Gittens. The young players are the future, we are rebuilding the foundations of East Grinstead.”



The result of all the disruption is a team that is playing direct and highly-paced hockey. Faulkner says the underlying principle is giving the speedy and talented forward line ‘freedom to express’ itself.



“Our forward line is very direct and has been given license to ‘have a go’. At the same time our defending is more proactive,” he explains. “We target areas to go after the ball and everyone knows where those areas are. So, as soon as we set a trap, we then spring on teams and really rob the ball in important areas. That gives our forward line the freedom to have a go.”



Despite these changes to both personnel and principles of play, East Grinstead have begun the season with a bang.



Their opening match saw them beat Oxted 2-1, then they went to Exeter where they piled on the pressure to win 6-2. Their third match saw them draw with Brooklands MU, but Faulkner says two wins and a draw is a good return bearing in mind the changes that have been made.



“Everyone has bought into the new way of playing and we are seeing success. The new guys who have come in have been fantastic for us – Louis Gittens for example, has scored three goals so far. It is a shock to the system but it has clicked and we are playing with confidence and belief.”





Simon Faulkner helping East Grinstead to the 2019 Jaffa Super 6s title



The saying goes that a change is as good as a rest and this is what Faulkner believes is happening with East Grinstead.



“It has been an enforced change and a complete u-turn. That has focused peoples’ minds and forced us to do things differently. Everyone is pulling in the same direction and there is a realisation that if we do stick together then the game plan will work.”



The system was tested in the most recent match against Brooklands MU which ended 2-2. On current form and results, it is a match that East Grinstead would have expected to win. Instead they went behind for the first time this season. It was only in the last quarter that the team regained their sense of purpose and belief in the new system of play. And at that point, Faulkner says, the game was theirs for the winning.



“If we are brutally honest with ourselves, we should have won that game,” he reflects.



However, Faulkner sees the tough encounter with Brooklands MU as part of the team’s learning curve.



“We got pulled too easily into traps. Until that match things had gone in the right direction but now we need to learn how to deal with things when our backs are to the wall in terms of how we wrestle things back in our favour.”



With a clash against Surbiton their next challenge, learning how to wrestle things into their favour is likely to be a pressing concern. However, Surbiton will also need to be wary of a team that is hitting its stride. Faulkner points to the Exeter encounter as an example of just what East Grinstead are capable of.



“When we click, I can see really clearly how this is all coming together. In our match against Exeter, we scored a couple of goals where our movement was such that we were able to play 2-on-1 with the goalkeeper because we had moved the ball so well. Everyone was in the right position at the right time. It was fruition of all those weeks of hard work in the pre-season and it shows that when we get it right, we are very dangerous.”



Can the new look East Grinstead side topple their near neighbours? Their captain certainly has belief.



“Surbiton are a good team but, for us, we have competed well with them in the last couple of seasons. We are not scared of the challenge, we are looking forward to seeing how we have progressed and we think we can get three points from our journey down the road next weekend.”



England Hockey Board Media release