Foreign coaches to train green shirts, says PHF chief

Published on Thursday, 08 October 2020 10:00 | Hits: 24
LAHORE- Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar on Wednesday said that Pakistan has the services of world-class coaches, who can put the team on winning track.



In the recent played international matches, Pakistani players lacked physical strength for which the PHF would hire the services of foreign coaches to make the players’ physical fitness up to the international standard.

“As soon as the foreign coaches arrive, the camps for both senior and junior string sides would be conducted, which would help in shaping the fitness level of junior players as well. This will also enable us to have proper back-up players.”

He also said that the PHF would also provide international coaching courses to the local coaches and send them to other countries to learn finer points of modern-day hockey coaching.

The Nation

