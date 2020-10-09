By Michael Houston





The FHTR elected Anton Moroz as its new President ©FHTR



The Russian Field Hockey Federation (FHTR) elected Anton Moroz as its President during an extraordinary conference at the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry.





The meeting was attended by hockey representatives from regions including Rostov, Moscow, Samara, Tyumen, Kostroma, Chelyabinsk, St. Petersburg, Crimea, Bashkortostan and Krasnodar.



Seven representatives were able to cast a vote for either Moroz or his opponent Evgeny Akimenko – with six voting for Moroz and one abstaining.



Moroz stated that if either candidate was not fully supported by colleagues, he would be happy to further discuss any issues they have.



"I ask you to support this proposal, it seems to me that any of these positions are negotiable anyway," said Moroz, according to Russian state news agency TASS.



"If we at least make an attempt to find a common platform for work, then this may be the first possible step towards resolving the situation."



It comes after former FHTR President Nikolai Aleksandrov was involved in an embezzlement scandal.



Aleksandrov was arrested last December on suspicion of committing economic crimes during his time as chief executive of Russian construction company Mosmetrostroy.





Russian hockey could return to normality under a new President ©FHTR



He was released under house arrest the following month before being detained on separate charges in April.



Aleksandrov was then placed under house arrest for a second time in May.



He is accused of concluding a fictitious contract and embezzling the funds from Mosmetrostroy.



FHTR held an election in February where Andrei Kananin, an assistant to State Duma deputy Mikhail Buger, was voted in as President.



This was deemed invalid by the Russian Olympic Committee, however, which still recognised the reign of Aleksandrov.



In August, the Russian Sports Ministry stepped in and removed the accreditation of the FHTR, with the Baseball Federation of Russia overseeing the sporting body's "rights and duties" for a period of six months.



A.V. Sorokin from St. Petersburg was elected chairman at the conference, while Moroz was forced to join the meeting via video call after he revealed he was suffering from illness.



Before the election, Alexandrov's powers were terminated as well as those of the former FHTR Executive Committee.



A total of 12 new members were elected to the new Executive Committee.



Inside the Games