

Image Courtesy of Riley Herriman



As the only conference playing field hockey this fall, the Atlantic Coast Conference's (ACC) fourth weekend of action will have two games Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday. Most matches this weekend are available for live stream on the ACC Network.





SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10



No. 1 Louisville at No. 4 Wake Forest** | 12:00 p.m. ET | ACCN



No. 1 Louisville (4-0, 3-0 ACC) opened the modified ACC season, undefeated after playing their first four matches at home. The Cardinals will finish the second half on the road, first heading to Winston-Salem, N.C. this weekend to take on No. 4 Wake Forest (0-1, 1-2 ACC) in a two-match series. The last time these two teams played was early October 2019, where Louisville came out victorious 3-0.



Louisville is coming off a two, big game-win weekend after hosting now No. 3 North Carolina and No. 5 Boston College. On Friday, the Cardinals ended the defending two-time national champions bid for a third consecutive undefeated season and snapped the Tar Heels' 47-game win streak. Louisville jumped out to an early lead with just under three minutes left in the first quarter. After earning the first corner of the game, Alli Bitting inserted the ball and Meghan Schneider provided the stop for Mercedes Pastor converted to put the hosts ahead. The Cardinals extended the lead with 40 seconds left to play in the second quarter when Pastor zipped a ball near the end line from the left side of the circle and Margo Lawn deflected it past North Carolina goalkeeper Amanda Hendry. The Tar Heels cut the deficit in half early in the third quarter when Erin Matson sent a reverse shot into the upper left corner of the cage just six minutes into the frame. With seven minutes remaining in the game, North Carolina pulled goalkeeper Hendry in favor of another field player. The Tar Heels pushed the ball to their offensive circle and were able to register one shot during that timeframe, but could not capitalize. With six seconds left in the contest, Aimme Plumb sent a long pass to Lawn who sent the ball into the empty goal to seal the 3-1 win.



On Sunday, Louisville started its attack early in the game, firing off eight shots and earning three penalty corners in the first quarter. Boston College goalkeeper Jonna Kennedy turned back three of Louisville's shots before Schneider connected on a penalty corner assist from Pastor to put the Cardinals on the scoreboard with two minutes remaining in the first quarter. The teams played more evenly in the second quarter with the shots tied at two each and Louisville owning a 2 to 1 edge in penalty corners before the Eagles evened the score with an unassisted goal by Elizabeth Warner with a minute and half left to play in the half. Louisville regained the lead in the third quarter after Boston College was issued a yellow card. Shortly thereafter, the Cardinals connected on a penalty corner attempt. Emilia Kaczmarczyk's initial shot was blocked by a defender and Charlie van Oirschot perfectly-timed the rebound to put the Cardinals on top 2-1 at the 43rd minute mark. In the fourth quarter, Boston College earned three penalty corners, and lifted Kennedy in favor of a field player with 29 seconds remaining in the contest, but Louisville went on to win 2-1.



Wake Forest is coming off a split result weekend against No. 2 Virginia. Last Saturday, after taking just seven shots in the first 45 minutes of action, the Demon Deacons put up 11 shots in the final 15 minutes of play and scored two second half goals to earn their first win of the 2020 season. Wake Forest out-shot Virginia 18 to 12 and only allowed the Cavaliers to get off two shots in the second half. Virginia showed off their fast-paced tempo in the first few minutes of the game, after Amber Ezechiels scored a penalty corner goal just four minutes in. The Demon Deacon defense held strong for the remainder of the game, not allowing another Virginia goal, but the Cavaliers controlled a 1-0 lead heading into the break.



Wake Forest's offense came to life in the second half as Grace Delmotte scored to tie the match 1-1 at the 42nd minute mark. Eleanor Winants. With just over 10 minutes to play in regulation, Laia Vancells gave Wake Forest a 2-1 lead scoring on a deflection from the top of the circle with an assist from Elisha Evans.



On Sunday, defenses were on display throughout the entire game, but Virginia found the back of the goal in the 56th minute to break a scoreless tie and take a 1-0 victory. Wake Forest had a few last second corner opportunities to even the game and a chance to force overtime, but the penalty corners were just off the mark. The Deacons took 10 shots, led by Anne van Hoof and Grace Delmotte each with two. Laura Jannsen scored the game-winner for the Cavaliers, assisted by Adele Iacobucci, with just three minutes to play in regulation.



No. 5 Boston College at No. 6 Syracuse** | 12:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats



No. 5 Boston College (0-1, 0-1 ACC) will travel to New York to take on No. 6 Syracuse (0-2, 0-1 ACC) in a two-game series. These teams last played mid-October 2019, in what finished in a thrilling, second half battle where the Eagles came out on top, 2-1.



Boston College opened the season last weekend with a road game against Louisville. The Cardinals scored first on a penalty corner through Megan Schneider before Eagle Elizabeth Warner tied it late in the first half. She found a loose ball in the circle, spun around a defender and put the ball in the back of the net. The game remained tied for about 15 more minutes until Louisville took the lead off a penalty corner rebound goal from Charlie van Oirschot. Boston College had a handful of chances to tie late, winning three penalty corners in the final five minutes, but couldn't capitalize. The match saw the Eagles fight and claw to stay in, as they were out-shot 19 to 4, while the Cardinals had nine penalty corners on the day to Boston College's four.



Syracuse dropped both their contests last week against No. 2 Virginia. On Friday, the Orange showed a strong defensive effort in the season opener holding Virginia scoreless through the first 58 minutes of action. The Cavaliers were aggressive from the start holding a 4 to 1 advantage in shots in the first quarter. SJ Quigley came up big for the Orange with a defensive save in the opening minutes of play to keep the scoreboard blank. Moments later Sienna Pegram juggled a shot off the goal line to prevent a Cavalier goal, recording the first defensive stop of her career. Syracuse's pressure increased in the second quarter and the Orange edged Virginia 5 to 3 in shots but were unable to find the back of the goal. By halftime, the Cavaliers held a 7 to 6 advantage in shots and both teams were tied with two penalty corners apiece.



The Orange had the only penalty corner opportunity in the third quarter and Virginia held a slight 2 to 1 advantage in shots but neither team had a shot on goal in the frame and with 15 minutes to play the scoreboard still read 0-0. Syracuse outshot the Cavaliers 5 to 4 in the final frame but Virginia's Laura Janssen penalty corner goal with 1:24 remaining in regulation to hand Syracuse their first loss of the season.



On Sunday, Syracuse erased a two-goal deficit in the second half to force overtime, but a Cavalier goal in double overtime handed the Orange their second loss of the season. Virginia scored in the 13th minute of the game to take a 1-0 lead when Adele Iacobucci deflected the ball in off a Virginia penalty corner. The Cavaliers out-shot the Orange 4 to 1 in the first quarter added six more shots in the second quarter, including Amber Ezechiels' goal off a penalty corner to put Virginia ahead 2-0.



SJ Quigley scored first for 'Syracuse in the 35th minute when her second chance shot off the rebound found the back of the cage. Virginia held a one goal lead, 2-1, going into the final frame. In the 50th minute, Florine van Boetzelaer tied the game when she knocked it in from the left side. The two teams battled through the end of regulation and Syracuse headed to its first overtime period of the season. The Orange made some big defensive stops in the first overtime. In the 76th minute Ezechiels scored on an assist by Makayla Gallen to end the game.



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11



No. 5 Boston College at No. 6 Syracuse | 11:00 a.m. ET | Live Stats



No. 2 Virginia at No. 3 North Carolina** | 12:00 p.m. ET | ACCN



No. 2 Virginia (3-1, 2-0 ACC) and No. 3 North Carolina (2-1, 1-1 ACC) will meet in Chapel Hill, N.C. for a two-game series. Last year's meeting which took place at the end of September, saw the Tar Heels shutout the Cavaliers, 5-0.



Virginia is on a three game win streak, after defeating Syracuse twice last weekend. On Friday, the Cavaliers had two excellent scoring chances in the first quarter. The first was from Lilly Hengerer, who took an on-target shot at an open goal in the fourth minute into the contest, but Syracuse defender SJ Quigley got a stick on the ball and saved the shot. Three minutes later, Meghen Hengerer also had a great angle for a shot that was knocked down right in front of the goal line by the Orange’s Syd Taylor. Annelos Knol had a shot go into the net after a penalty corner with six minutes remaining in the second quarter, but the goal was whistled off after review. Syracuse had their best scoring opportunity in the waning minutes of the first half, taking four shots after a penalty corner, but the first effort was blocked, with Virginia goalkeeper Taylor Henriksen making a pair of saves before a fourth attempt sailed high.



With the scored tied 0-0 and the clock showing less than two minutes left in regulation, Laura Janssen received a pass up ahead and dribbled her way into the circle, drawing a foul to earn a penalty corner for the Cavaliers. Janssen then deflected in a shot from Amber Ezechiels off the stick stop at the top of the circle to break the tie.



On Sunday, Virginia got onto the scoreboard late in the first quarter when Adele Iacobucci deflected in a shot from Ezechiels after a penalty corner. The Cavaliers doubled their advantage on their next corner, with Ezechiels smashing in a shot from the top of the circle after an injection by Knol and a stick stop by Danielle Husar. Virginia took a 2-0 lead and a 10 to 3 advantage in shots into the halftime break. In the second half, Syracuse came out firing, taking seven shots in the third quarter with a second-chance opportunity for Quigley finding its way into the net four minutes into the period. Florine Van Boetzelaer tied the score in the fourth quarter, deflecting in a shot from Quigley.



With three minutes remaining in the first overtime period, Janssen tipped in a second-chance shot after a penalty corner, but the play went to video review and it was ruled that it touched her body and was whistled off. In the second overtime period, Makayla Gallen sent a perfect pass to Ezechiels on the far post. Ezechiels hit it into the upper corner of the net to give the Cavaliers the victory.



North Carolina split last weekend's contests against Louisville and Duke. On Friday, the Tar Heels trailed 2-0 at halftime after Louisville scored goals in the first and second quarters. In the 13th minute of play, the Cardinals pulled ahead, capitalizing on their first penalty corner of the game. Mercedes Pastor scored the goal on assists by Meghan Schneider and Alli Bitting. Louisville added to the lead less than a minute before halftime on a goal from Margot Lawn, who deflected in a cross from Pastor. Just under six minutes into the third quarter, Erin Matson got North Carolina on the board with an unassisted goal. With the score still at 2-1 midway through the fourth quarter, UNC Head Coach Karen Shelton pulled goalkeeper Amanda Hendry in favor of an additional field player in an effort to score the equalizer. With six seconds to play in the game, the Cardinals got behind the North Carolina defense to score into the empty cage.



On Sunday, North Carolina bounced back with a shutout over Duke. The Tar Heels struck late in the first quarter with the only goal they'd need. In the 13th minute of play, Matson stole the ball just beyond midfield, sprinted to the circle, split two defenders and drilled a backhand to make it 1-0. Coming out of halftime, North Carolina when Meredith Sholder drove the right baseline and drew out Duke's goalkeeper and dished a short pass to Eva Smolenaars, who one-touched it in for a 2-0 lead three minutes into the third quarter.



Carolina added two goals late, scoring twice in the final five minutes of play. In the 55th minute, the Tar Heels displayed standout passing to earn their third score. Matson sent a ball into the circle from the right side. Sholder received the pass and drew out the goalkeeper, then passed out to Smolenaars in the middle of the circle. She took a shot that was saved by a Duke defender, but the ball bounced off her stick. Hannah Griggs dove at the left post to tap in the loose ball for a 3-0 lead. The Tar Heels got their fourth goal on a penalty corner with 3:44 remaining in the game. On a give-and-go with Matson, defender Romea Riccardo scored her first career goal with a hard shot from the top of the circle.



No. 1 Louisville at No. 4 Wake Forest | 2:00 p.m. ET | ACCN



MONDAY, OCTOBER 12



No. 2 Virginia at No. 3 North Carolina | 12:00 p.m. ET | ACCN



USFHA media release