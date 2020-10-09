

Sue Merry



50 consecutive seasons, an England World Grand Masters Association Gold Medalist, an inspiring person and one of the most passionate people in hockey.





Sue Merry’s hockey career began back in 1970 in Wales and continues to thrive now in Southampton after she stepped on the pitch for her 50th consecutive season.



It all began on the second Saturday in September 1970, Sue played her first 1st XI League match for Porthcawl in Cardiff v Llanishan. She played for seven seasons before moving to Swansea’s 1st XI where she joined a squad of Welsh internationals, together winning the Welsh League for several seasons to gain entry into the European Clubs Cup.



The most memorable year they had was winning the Final of the European Cup in Madrid on grass. They celebrated later in the evening by running through the streets of Madrid holding the Cup aloft after consuming a number of jugs of Sangria!!



In 1980 Sue started her first teaching job in Gloucester but continued to play for Swansea, clearly not yet ready to cut her Welsh ties!



In 1982 another move followed, this time to Evesham where she joined the local Hockey Club. Evesham used to play on the grass alongside the river, which was a beautiful setting, and in which many happy and successful years were had.



In 1990 Sue joined Olton & West Warwickshire’s 1st XI to progress her playing career on Astro turf. After two great years at the Club they made it to the National League, but it was at this point Roger arrived to whisk her off to Southampton.



In 1992 Southampton gained a truly great player. Over the following 28 years, Sue married Roger, they were a perfect match, sadly he passed away in 2016. Sue coached and managed many individuals and teams as well as been an inspirational captain for the 1st XI.



In 2003 Southampton made it to the National League after being coached by Sue’s husband. They both helped lead the team with great coaching and Sue’s prolific goal scoring talents. This was the pinnacle of the Southampton 1st XI ladies success.



In 2006 Sue added to her achievements and took home a silver medal in the Masters World Cup in Germany, where she played for the England Women’s O45s, in what has been an incredible hockey journey!





Sue and Roger Merry



But her journey didn’t stop there, in 2018 Sue helped lead her team to victory as the top goal scorer in the England Women’s Masters 060s team V Argentina in the Final of the WGMA Hockey World Cup in Barcelona.



But it was all leading up to a special date.



On 26 September 2020 Sue Merry started her 50th Season playing 1st XI League Hockey for Southampton HC in Womens South League Division 3B.



At each club, Sue has been top goal scorer.



To date, Sue has scored 92 South goals for Southampton and is looking to achieve her century this season.



Sue, thank you for being an inspiration for so many. Her passion for the sport and SHC is second to none. Players have absolutely love playing alongside her and appreciate all the support she gives as Captain.



Here’s to her 50th season playing for a 1st XI!



England Hockey Board Media release