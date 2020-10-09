



There is currently a three-way tie at the top of the Women’s Hockey League Premier Division league table as Surbiton, East Grinstead and Loughborough University all sit on two wins, one draw and seven points.





This weekend could well provide the opportunity for one of those teams to get some clear air between themselves and their rivals.



For Loughborough, a visit by Buckingham will see two teams that play similar styles of hockey come head-to-head. Both teams are tight units with aggressive, unrelenting styles of play. Both sides focus on pace and fitness and will work hard for each other on and off the ball.



It’s a match that Loughborough Head Coach Brett Holland is looking forward to.



“It’s always a great match against Buckingham who play the game in a brilliant spirit and are always competitive,” he said. “We played out an intense 1-1 draw during pre-season, which was an excellent game of hockey with plenty of action at both ends and we know the game at the weekend may well be as close.



“We’ll go into the game with confidence, well prepped but also knowing we have to be on it from the start to get the performance we’re after.



“I’m really excited about the direction we’re heading as a team especially given the challenges this year is bringing. The training intent and quality has stepped up a level and it’s a brilliant environment to be in. The players are really taking ownership and that was seen in how adaptable they were last weekend. We’re hoping to be known for playing really exciting positive hockey whilst being tough to play against.”



For Surbiton and East Grinstead, who meet at Sugden Road, the difference could lie in how well the East Grinstead defence performs. The team has no problem scoring goals – particularly with the attacking force of Sophie Bray and Tess Howard – but they have shown themselves to have some level of frailty when under attack. It is this area that Brett Garrard and his team will certainly target.



In South-West London high flying Wimbledon will be playing host to Hampstead & Westminster. The visiting team have not really got their campaign underway yet this season but they will be strengthened by the return to action of Olympian Nicola White, who hadn’t featured in an elite game for the past two and a half years due to injury before making her long awaited comeback last week.



“I feel so grateful and overwhelmed to finally be back playing after such a long recovery,” says the Rio gold medallist. “I never expected it to be as challenging as it has been and there were times I wasn't sure if I would even make it back to this level of competing.



“There's been lots of mixed emotions during my return to play because of how much it has meant. Generally it's gone better than I could have hoped for and my symptoms are ongoing but being managed fairly well.



“My goal was always to get back playing and I couldn't quite believe it was happening if I'm honest after the journey I've been on. It made me so proud and I feel like I've got a lost part of my identity back.



“Being back around a club and team-mates is something I have missed and mentally it really affected me as I was so isolated and physically away from the game. It makes you realise the importance of people and sport when it's taken away so I'm appreciative now to be back in this environment.



“After a disappointing result against Loughborough, we are taking the learnings, resetting and we will just focus on what we can control against Wimbledon. We need to be more tough in the individual battles and we need to value the ball more for sure, but we have worked hard in training and there are still a lot of positives that we as a team possess, so it's just about gaining consistency with those to dominate games, but that will come with time together. Personally, I am looking for that first goal to celebrate being back.”





Hampstead & Westminster 2020



Clifton Robinsons, whose league campaign has got off to a solid start, will be looking forward to the trip over the border to take on Swansea.



The league newcomers are yet to settle into the top flight and have conceded goals at an alarming rate. But, this is all about learning curves and head coach Gareth Terrett and his team will have been working hard on areas that need tightening up. Clifton Robinsons have had a week away from league action, courtesy of a bye, and may have lost some momentum.



The University of Birmingham received a sharp lesson in goalscoring from visitors Surbiton last week as they conceded early and were then on the back foot for most of the game. Coach Richard Chambers will be looking for his team to put Beeston under pressure from the start.



The Women’s Conference North game between Loughborough Students 2s and Doncaster, scheduled for 26 September, was forfeited by Loughborough. The result has been set as a 3-0 win for Doncaster and Loughborough have been deducted one point.



FIXTURES

Women’s Hockey League (Sat, 10 October 2020):



Premier Division

Loughborough Students v Buckingham 14:00

Surbiton v East Grinstead 16:00

Swansea v Clifton Robinsons 12:00

Univ of Birmingham v Beeston 14:30

Wimbledon v Hampstead & Westminster 16:00



Division One North

Belper v Brooklands-Poynton 12:30

Ben Rhydding v Leicester City 13:30

Stourport v Gloucester City 18:00

Univ of Durham v Bowdon 12:00

Univ of Nottingham v Olton & West Warwicks TBC



Division One South

Cambridge City v Reading 14:30

Sevenoaks v Canterbury 17:00

Slough v Harleston Magpies 12.15

Trojans v Surbiton 2s 12:00

Wimbledon 2s v Isca 14:00



Conference East

Barnes v East London 12:00

Canterbury 2s v Bedford 14:00

Chelmsford v Bromley & Beckenham 14:30

Horsham v Hampstead & Westminster 2s 13:30

Southgate v St Albans 14:30



Conference North

Didsbury Northern v Fylde 12:30

Leeds Ladies v Pendle Forest 14:15

Loughborough Students 2s v Alderley Edge 12:00

Timperley v Cannock 16:00

Wakefield v Doncaster 15:00



Conference West

Bristol Firebrands v Exe 13:00

Clifton Robinsons 2s v Cheltenham 14:30

Sutton Coldfield v Oxford Hawks 12:30

Team Bath Buccaneers v Basingstoke 12:30

Univ of Birmingham 2s v Oxford Univ - postponed



England Hockey Board Media release