By Jugjet Singh





National Juniors goalkeepers coach S. Kumar says he is happy with having four young goalkeepers under his wings. -NSTP/File pic



Malaysian National Juniors goalkeepers coach S. Kumar would like to have more under him, but four will do for now.





Chief coach Wallace Tan had selected three and Kumar added another player after the recent Razak Cup.



"Of course we need to have a bigger pool of goalkeepers to select from but for now, I am happy with the four trainees that I have under my wings," said the former National No 1 who is now training youth as well as taking goalkeeping courses for higher paper qualifications.



Kumar has 310 caps, and played at every level except the Olympics.



Che Shahrul Azmi (age 19), Hamiz Ahir (20) and Aidil Shah (21) faced competition from Amir Muhaimin (19) after the Razak Cup.



"The other coaches and I came to a consensus that Selangor goalkeeper Amir deserves a call-up as he did very well in the Razak Cup.



"For me it's very simple. If a goalkeeper has the right techniques, he can be turned into a better player.



"And Amir displayed the right techniques to stop strikers and impressed me.



"We have about three months plus to go before the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) in Dhaka and the goalkeepers are being slowly conditioned towards this tournament.



"It is a Junior World Cup qualifier and of course Malaysia want to be among those who make the cut.



"Earlier we were in a limbo as to when the JAC will be held, but once AHF (Asian Hockey Federation) announced the new dates, I can activate a conditioning plan to peak at the end of January," said Kumar, who himself was trained by top goalkeepers coaches from around the world, and knows the drills well.



The men's JAC will be held in Bangladesh on Jan 21-30, and Malaysia are among the favourites to play in the semi-finals.



But if the Covid-19 pandemic does not permit Dhaka to host the tournament, it could be postponed yet again.



"I will prepare the goalkeepers towards the end of January but if the tournament is moved to another date because of Covid-19, just like all the other teams, Malaysia will also have to tone down and plan for another peak," said Kumar.



Initially Malaysia were ready to host the JAC if Bangladesh could not, but the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are not willing to take the risk now.



"Too many departments are involved in giving the green light to host any international tournament right now and it will be very difficult to host the JAC if Dhaka can't.



"And even if we managed to get the hosting rights, will the governments of the other playing countries allow their teams to travel to Malaysia under Covid-19 conditions?" said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



So it's Dhaka, for now.



New Straits Times