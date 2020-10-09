



The Holland v Great Britain matches, the next FIH Pro League games to take place, will be played behind closed doors.





The Royal Dutch Hockey Association (KNHB) decreed on Thursday that the FIH Pro League men’s and women’s matches on Oct 27 and 29 will be played without an audience.



Managing rirector Erik Gerritsen: “Although the government has not yet set any restrictions on the possibilities of playing with the public, we think it is wise to take this decision now under the current circumstances.



“Of course we would have preferred to play with (a limited number of) spectators, but it is most important to us that the matches take place properly. All preparations are now focused on that. ”



The four matches will be played in the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam and will be broadcast live by Ziggo Sport and BT Sport in the UK (Geo blocked).



Gerritsen added: “We are now going to try to involve fans in the matches in other ways and will also use hockey.nl and OranjeHockey in addition to Ziggo Sport.”

