From Nick Pink, Chief Executive of England Hockey





Blueharts Hockey Club raise more than £10,000 for Air Ambulance



This week I attended the inquest into the terribly sad death of Luke Hobson at Blueharts Hockey Club in March 2019. Luke was playing with friends when he was accidentally struck by a hockey stick.





Firstly, Luke’s parents Helen and Peter have been incredible. Clearly grieving for their kind and loving son who was thriving at school and in sport, they have been steadfast over the last 18 months that they wish only to know how their son passed away and want to make sure lessons are put in place for the future of the sport. We would like to offer our continued condolences to them.



In addition, we at England Hockey have the utmost admiration for everyone connected with Blueharts Hockey Club. In exceptionally difficult circumstances, they have worked together, have named their new pitch after Luke [photographed above last year], raised a significant amount for East Anglian Air Ambulance and put in some important learning steps on the back of this tragic event.



With the inquest having concluded this week, I felt it important to communicate with the hockey community. Most importantly for the reasons above; to place on record our admiration for all affected by Luke’s passing. In addition, at this juncture I wish to briefly outline our next steps over the coming weeks:



1) Updating the Playing Safe Hockey guidance, aimed at organisers of hockey activity. Luke’s parents will be part of this process, as will member clubs.

2) Reviewing the health and safety information within coach education and training.

3) Reminding everyone within the sport to please report all injuries via the Injury Monitoring tool. This process will become part of our club affiliation process and is available here.



The commitments above will be developed and communicated to you all, were confirmed as important outcomes of the inquest and I know that this will be embraced by volunteers involved in hockey up and down the country.



Thank you for taking the time to read this and please look out for the Playing Safe Hockey guidance in the coming weeks.



England Hockey Board Media release