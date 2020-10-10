

Back To Hockey Laughter



England Hockey are pleased to announce that we have signed up to The Mental Health Charter for Sport and Recreation.





Developed by the Sport and Recreation Alliance, the Professional Players Federation and Mind, the Mental Health Charter sets out how organisations can adopt good mental health practice across their sport.



Our aim is to raise awareness and embed good mental health practice not just for our employees but for our clubs, athletes and everyone involved in hockey.



We want to create an environment and culture based on shared values, trust and inclusion, one where wellbeing and good mental health is integrated into day-to-day practices and one that provides guidance and support.



A working group has been established to help raise awareness, educate and assist as many people as possible and we are also launching our own mental wellbeing campaign entitled ‘Goal In Mind’ to help achieve this.



Michele Townsend, HR Manager at England Hockey, said: “I’d like to think that England Hockey genuinely cares about mental wellbeing in our sport but, if we are truly going to make a difference, then we all have to play our part and champion positive mental wellbeing for everyone.



“I am very excited about our mental wellbeing campaign – Goal In Mind - which focusses on supporting everyone in our sport to achieve their mental wellbeing goals in the same way they would other organisational and personal goals. Our ultimate goal is for all involved in our sport to have heathy minds.”



Former international star Helen Richardson-Walsh, who has opened up about her mental health and battles with depression, also welcomed the move.



“I’m really pleased that England Hockey have decided to sign up,” the 2016 Olympic gold medallist said.



“If anyone wants to encourage certain behaviours then it needs to be role modelled and England Hockey are in the best position to do that. People will be looking for them to show the way and how it can be done at their clubs as well.



“Whatever you’re doing, you always look to those people who are at the top of their game or at the top of the industry and if they’re role modelling those behaviours then you’re more likely to do them. It’s incredibly important that England Hockey are doing this campaign because so, so many people play hockey in this country. The more we can get it filtered down to clubs, the better.”



England Hockey Board Media release