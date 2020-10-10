

Sandeep Singh - File photo



Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Minister and hockey legend Sandeep Singh interacted with young players and coaches at Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium in Sector 3 here this morning.





The former Indian captain and two-time Olympian shared mental and physical health lessons with the players while presiding over a mental health camp organised by the Haryana Sports Department in coordination with The Art of Living Foundation.



The minister also had a virtual session on mental health with all district sports officers (DSOs), coaches and young sportspersons from across the state.



“When it comes to sports, having mental strength is nearly as important for players as physical fitness. During anxiety, the player can neither concentrate on the game nor can he give better performance. Therefore, it is necessary to be mentally sound before coming onto the field,” he told the young players.



“Winning and losing are part of the game. If a player enters the field with clear thinking and determination, he can make valuable contribution to his team to register a win,” he added.



He urged the coaches to interact with the players before training and matches to boost their mental health.



The Tribune