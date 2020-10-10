



As an umpire, umpire mentor, umpire manager, player and coach in Counties Manakau, John Harvey is well and truly intertwined in the hockey community in the area.





John has been involved in hockey for more than 30 years now and epitomises the community volunteer in our sport. He goes beyond to help the development of junior umpires in the Counties Manukau Association and is at the turf every day during the season despite working more than forty minutes away from the turf. These are just a few reasons why John Harvey has been named the 2019 Community Umpire of the Year.



John initially got into the sport because he wanted to play something ‘non-contact’ due to injuries he had when he was at high school. On his hockey journey over the years, he found a place in the umpire community where he has made an impact in the Counties Manakau Association.



Not only is John a critical mentor in the junior umpire development space, but he is one of the elite umpires in the region and has been known to take on whatever appointment that he is given from the intercity grade through to secondary schools.



A man who believes that you are always learning, in 2019, John purchased headsets for junior umpires stepping up to higher-level games to help their confidence and support on the field. This meant those junior umpires felt safer on the turf.



John wanted to thank the hockey community upon receiving the award for all the “effort that everyone puts into the sport”.



At Hockey New Zealand, we believe people like John are what makes our sport tick over, so congratulations on this award, John, and thank you for your efforts over the years.



Hockey New Zealand Media release