Cork Harlequins and Rathgar’s men have already confirmed they will not travel for the first round of the Irish Senior Cup this weekend while several other clubs are understood to have lodged postponement requests to Hockey Ireland due to Covid-19 concerns.





Quins and Rathgar have withdrawn from games at Railway Union and Instonians, respectively, in full knowledge they will be likely be deemed to have forfeited the ties with fears over further repercussions.



It follows the refusal of three Cork-based women’s clubs to travel to the opening round of the EY Hockey Leagues a fortnight ago.



The governing body did clarify it will invite submissions to explain their reasons for not travelling before formally imposing any sanction.



But the rulebook states - updated with an appendix to cover the current pandemic - non-fulfillment of fixtures which have been given the go-ahead by Sport Ireland and Hockey Ireland will amount to a forfeit.



Sports lawyer Jonny Madill – a former player with Instonians before moving to London - works with leagues, clubs and players across various sports at sports law firm Sheridans.



He says it is imperative Hockey Ireland clearly lays out the regulations sooner rather than later to head off a quagmire of appeals like the ones seen last summer over the decision to void the EYHL season.



“Every sport and every league is and will be dealing with this issue,” he told the Irish Examiner. “I have a degree of sympathy for Hockey Ireland and any league or sporting body because you can’t simply postpone every weekend and still have a chance of getting through the season.



“Just like the season curtailment issue, there is no precedent for it in sport, nevermind hockey. Nobody has ever had to deal with this before but the onus is on the league body to consult with clubs and have an agreed set of rules in place to mitigate risks of similar disputes arising next April, May and June.



“In professional sport, the automatic forfeit rule if you cannot field players makes sense. For example, in football the UEFA model is that if a club has 13 available players including a goalkeeper, the match must go ahead or a forfeit will apply, and this has trickled down to domestic leagues and competitions.



“This doesn’t necessarily always work for an amateur sport like hockey where there are nuances and exceptional circumstances at play.



Many clubs will have frontline workers, and then there is the fact that different government guidelines and restrictions apply north and south and in different counties.



“That is where Hockey Ireland needs to find the right balance in its rules. Some sports have decided to have an independent panel decide on postponement requests by clubs in special circumstances and that is certainly one approach that could work well here.”



