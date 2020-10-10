



East Grinstead will make the 20-mile journey to Surbiton determined to put an end to the reigning Men’s Hockey League Premier Division champion’s winning streak.





Both teams have got off to a flying start in the league this season, although East Grinstead faltered slightly with a 2-2 draw against Brooklands MU, while Surbiton have recorded three wins from three.



Surbiton head coach Mark Pearn says he is “reasonably content” with the way his team has started, particularly having won at Durham and Beeston – two of their furthest away games.



Looking ahead he says: “As we play the four strongest sides in a row just before the mid-season break, we were very aware that we had no margin for error in these early matches. Any dropped points in this shorter season might be tough to claw back.



“I am delighted that the guys are not spending time reflecting on their past successes but have come back this season with a desire to set even higher standards for themselves and each other.”



However, Pearn is nothing if not a perfectionist and, despite the 100% win record so far this season, there are things he is looking to improve upon.



“We are working hard on trying to be more patient at the start of matches as we are more than capable of taking the game away from our opponents in the second half,” he added.



“We just need to keep it tight defensively in the beginning and have the confidence to know that, at some point, we will dominate possession and be able to create several goalscoring opportunities.”



East Grinstead captain Simon Faulkner has said that East Grinstead, under the new coaching team of Tim Deakin and David Beckett, are approaching this season with a very different mindset and a new style of play. The unknown quality in their near neighbours is something of which Pearn, who spent 10 years at the Sussex club, is very aware.



“It is still early in the season so we have not had a chance to see a lot of East Grinstead yet. As a relatively new team under new leadership, it brings a sense of the unknown that we might need time to adjust to on Saturday evening. We will work hard off the pitch this week to try and learn as much as we can so that we give the players all the information they need to continue our positive start to the season.”



Wimbledon and Hampstead & Westminster will make for an entertaining fixture as two teams set on playing attacking, open hockey. Wimbledon has quality all over the pitch but Hampstead & Westminster is a team where everyone works hard for each other and has its own creativity and style of play that can pose a challenge to anyone in the league.



Beeston and Durham University will clash on Sunday with both teams still searching for a first win of the season. For Beeston, the priority will be defensive responsibilities. The team have shown they can create chances and score goals, but their past two matches have seen the opposition given the opportunity to exploit mistakes.



Durham University’s coaching team, Jamie Cachia and Gareth Weaver-Tyler will be hoping that the students discover their flow this weekend and start to build the necessary momentum to create scoring opportunities and make their mark on the league.



It is a similar story for Exeter University, who currently sit just above Durham on goal difference. The west country team scored goals against both Hampstead & Westminster and East Grinstead, so in patches they are competing well in the league. Unfortunately, they are currently not sustaining the necessary pressure on their opponents - which is something they will seek to do when they visit Old Georgians this weekend.



FIXTURES

Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 10 October 2020):



Premier Division

Brooklands MU v Holcombe - game off

Surbiton v East Grinstead 18:00

Wimbledon v Hampstead & Westminster 18:00



Division One North

Cardiff & Met v Sheffield Hallam - game off



Division One South

Old Cranleighans v Teddington 17:00



Conference East

Bromley & Beckenhan v Richmond 17:30

St Albans v Old Loughtonians 18:00

Wapping v Spencer 16:00



Conference North

Timperley v Preston 18:00



Men’s Hockey League (Sun, 11 October 2020):

Premier Division

Beeston v Univ of Durham 14:00

Old Georgians v Univ of Exeter 1300



Division One North

Univ of Birmingham v Loughborough Students 12:30

Bowdon v Deeside Ramblers 13:30

Olton & West Warwicks v Univ of Nottingham - game off

City of Peterborough v Cambridge City 14:00



Division One South

Canterbury v Southgate 12:45

Havant v Sevenoaks 14:00

Oxford Hawks v Team Bath Buccaneers 14:00

Reading v Brighton & Hove 13:30



Conference East

Harleston Magpies v London Wayfarers 14:00

West Herts v London Edwardians 13:30



Conference North

Doncaster v Barford Tigers - game off

Lichfield v Didsbury Northern 13:30

Univ of Birmingham 2s v Leeds 14:30

Univ of Durham 2s v Belper 13:00



Conference West

Isca v Fareham 12:00

Cheltenham v Khalsa Leamington 12:30

Plymouth Marjon v Harborne 13:00

Chichester v Ashmoor 14:00

Univ of Bristol v Cardiff Univ 14:00



Some clubs have requested a postponement of matches this weekend in line with our Covid regulations. In a small number of cases where there is clear and detailed evidence of mass unavailability this request has been granted. The teams who have been granted a postponement are University of Nottingham Men’s and Women’s teams and Sheffield Hallam Men.



England Hockey Board Media release