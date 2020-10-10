By Jugjet Singh





Covid-19 won another battle against local sports when the Junior Hockey League (JHL) became its latest victim.





The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) took into consideration the safety of students when calling off the Under-19 tournament, incepted in 1995.



MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh said the national body took the painful decision after consulting the various government departments.



Next in line for a review is the national under-14 and 16 boys and girls' tournaments. The national body will decide later this month.



"This year's JHL had to be cancelled due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.



"We made the decision after consulting the Education Ministry, Health Ministry and the National Security Council.



"It will be too risky to organise a tournament involving Under-19 players at the moment.



"The tournament will involve students from schools, colleges and universities. I believe parents and the clubs will have their reservations if we continue with it," said Anil yesterday.



The Covid-19 numbers in the country were at the lowest when the MHC were given the nod to organise the Razak Cup last month.



The only other event successfully held this year was the Malaysia Hockey League, which was completed before the government enforced the Movement Control Order in mid-March.



"The MHC would like to work with the various government agencies to break the spike and spread of Covid-19.



"We will decide on the other two tournaments left on our calendar (national under-14 and 16 boys and girls' tournaments) later this month," Anil added.



Double champions SSTMI Thunderbolts coach Wan Roslan Rahman echoed MHL's decision to call off the JHL.



"Even though, we can't defend our titles this year, it's a good decision to shelve the JHL this year. There is always next season to defend our crowns," said the coach.



New Straits Times