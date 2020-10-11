Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Saturday round-up – October 10

Published on Sunday, 11 October 2020 10:00 | Hits: 19
YMCA’s Ross Henderson celebrates making it 1-0 against Banbirdge. Pic: Sinead Hingston

Railway Union have built a two-point lead in women's EYHL while YMCA and Lisnagarvey head up the men's division; here's all the key results from Saturday



Men

EYHL Division 1: Banbridge 2 (E Magee, E Rowe) YMCA 3 (G Glutz, R Henderson, P Lembethe); Lisnagarvey 6 (T Chambers 2, J Lynch, A Williamson, B Nelson, M Aughey) Corinthian 0; Monkstown 4 (D Carson 2, S Cole, R Nichols) UCD 4 (S Walker 2, G Sarratt, P Lynch); Pembroke 2 (A Sothern, C Murphy) Glenanne 1 (S O’Donoghue); Three Rock Rovers 10 (B Johnson 3, B Walker 2, L Adams, J Walker, H Morris, A Haughton, R Canning) Annadale 0

Irish Senior Cup – Round 1: Clontarf 4 (J Mullins 2, K Mullins, J Edmonds) Kilkeel 1 (J Finlay); Portrane 1 (A Darroch) Cork C of I 3 (K O’Dea 2, J Bruton)

Off: Railway Union v Cork Harlequins, Instonians v Rathgar

Leinster Division 1A: Bray 1 (J Lacey Curtis) Avoca 4 (J Elmes 2, F MacAnna 2); Dublin University 4 (T Cole, D O’Donovan, M Simons, S Gupta) Kilkenny 1 (E Walsh)

Munster Division 1: Catholic Institute 0 Waterford 1 (R Treacy); UCC 4 (S Dring 2, J Costello, S Jermyn) Ashton 0

Women

EYHL Division 1: Catholic Institute 5 (R Upton 2, A Hickey, R Pratt, N Carroll) Muckross 1 (L McCollum); Old Alex 3 (N Evans 2, D Duke) Loreto 4 (H Matthews 2, G McLoughlin, G Donald); Railway Union 1 (K Lloyd) Pegasus 0; UCD 0 Pembroke 3 (S Dix, E Beatty, T Wensley)


Railway Union’s Kate Lloyd scores the only goal past Pegasus’s Megan Todd. Pic: Adrian Boehm

Off: Belfast Harlequins v Cork Harlequins

Irish Senior Cup – Round 1: Glenanne 1 (M Goulding) Banbridge 2 (P Haugh 2); UCC 2 (J Clein, A Stokes) Monkstown 1 (N Twomey)

Off: Corinthian v Cork C of I

Leinster Division 1: Naas 3 (A Coyle, I Collins, S Farrell) North Kildare 1 (L Small)

Munster Division 1: Limerick 0 Belvedere 3 (L Murphy 2, S-J Rickey)

