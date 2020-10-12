Women’s Irish Senior Cup/Leinster Division One







UCC and Banbridge took up their places in the second round of the women’s Irish Senior Cup with exciting 2-1 wins each, getting the best of Glenanne and Monkstown.





Bann owed their win to two goals in the first four minutes of their contest at St Andrew’s when Stef McCullough stormed 50 metres up the pitch on her own from an intercept before slipping to Paula Haugh.



Her shot was half-saved but McCullagh picked up the bouncing ball and gleefully slammed into the net. Barely a minute later, a raking pass from right back found its way to Haugh who coolly rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home for 2-0.



Marie Goulding got one back in the last seven minutes but Bann held on for the second round berth.



For UCC, they produced an immaculate performance to come from a goal down to defeat a strong Monkstown side.



Natasha Twomey put the Dubliners 1-0 up early in the second half amid a goalmouth scramble but the students replied in kind with a cracking piece of work from Jenny Clein. She ghosted right before applying a deft lift over the goalkeeper.



And Amy Stokes finished off the killer goal from Breana O’Gorman’s excellent assist, earning a place in the second round away to Belfast Harlequins.



Cork C of I decided against travelling to Corinthian in the other game that was on the agenda.



In Leinster Division One, meanwhile, Naas got their first win of the season when goals from Amy Coyle, Isobel Collins and Saidhbh Farrell earned them a 3-1 result against North Kildare whose reply came from Lucy Small.



Midweek sees another trio of refixes with Trinity meeting Glenanne on Monday night in a contest between last year’s third and fourth placed sides.



Wednesday’s tie between Corinthian and Monkstown could have a bearing on the title if last term is anything to go by while Avoca meet Rathgar, hoping to extend their winning run.



Women



Irish Senior Cup – Round 1: Glenanne 1 (M Goulding) Banbridge 2 (P Haugh, S McCullagh); UCC 2 (J Clein, A Stokes) Monkstown 1 (N Twomey)



Off: Corinthian v Cork C of I



Leinster Division 1: Naas 3 (A Coyle, I Collins, S Farrell) North Kildare 1 (L Small)



Fixtures



Monday: Trinity v Glenanne, Santry Avenue, 8pm



Wednesday: Avoca v Rathgar, Sion Hill, 7.15pm; Corinthian v Monkstown, Whitechurch Park, 8.30pm



