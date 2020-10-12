Men’s Irish Senior Cup and Leinster Division 1A round-up







Clontarf got the best of Kilkeel to advance to the second round of the men’s Irish Senior Cup along with Cork C of I from the two ties that went ahead in the competition.





For the Bulls, they are temporarily calling the Sutton Park smurf turf home as Mount Temple is under construction but the change of venue proved no imposition as they showed up well.



They held the majoirity of the ball early on against the Mourne men and scored two from turnovers high up the pitch. The first came from Kevin Mullins, finished with reverse sweep; his brother John got the next, a sweep into the top corner.



Kilkeel got a goal in second quarter against the run of play via John Finlay, a back post finish after a counter-attack move. Kilkeel had chances to equalise but Dave Lawless saved well twice before the third goal in third quarter from Jordan Edmonds proved critical.



He went one v one with the goalkeeper, spun onto his reverse and slipped in. John Mullins added the fourth from a tight angle and while Kilkeel had a number of corners in the final quarter, Tarf were well out of reach and en route to a date with Lisnagarvey.



It also gives them a good psychological boost ahead of two EYHL2 meetings with Kilkeel during the season.



Just up the coast on the Donabate peninsula, Portrane were making their first appearance in the Senior Cup since meeting Cork Harlequins in 2003, this time meeting their city counterparts C of I.



Pre-match, the Garryduff men donned masks to mark they were playing the tie “under protest” over the play or concede position this season in the cup.



C of I were the side on top for the most part with Kevin O’Dea scoring twice and Jonny Bruton getting the other before Andy Darroch pulled one back from a corner switch.



Cork Harlequins and Rathgar chose not to travel to their first round ties at Railway Union and Instonians, respectively, due to Covid-19 concerns.



In Leinster Division 1A, there were 4-1 wins for Avoca and Dublin University over Bray and Kilkenny, respectively.



Trinity were 2-0 up going into the final quarter before Eamonn Walsh got one back but another two-goal salvo in the last eight minutes sealed the deal.



The first was a Tom Cole solo effort along the baseline before Daniel O’Donovan added the second in the third quarter, capitalising on a defensive mistrap, scoring off a rebound.



Walsh replied with a sweet first-time hit, following up on some neat dribbling from Eddie Dore, but Trinity hit back with Matthew Simons and Sanil Gupta scoring.



Avoca got their campaign started with success at Templecarrig. The first half was scoreless with Eoin Murphy having a stormer between the posts but Finn MacAnna’s touch finally got the best of him in the third quarter.



Jack Lacey-Curtis, however, equalised early in the final quarter with a control and strike from Andy Hopkins’ long ball. Avoca, though, responded with a trio of goals to ease the tension with Jonathan Elmes scoring a stroke and a corner to go with MacAnna’s second.



Men’s Irish Senior Cup – Round 1: Clontarf 4 (J Mullins 2, K Mullins, J Edmonds) Kilkeel 1 (J Finlay); Portrane 1 (A Darroch) Cork C of I 3 (K O’Dea 2, J Bruton)



Off: Railway Union v Cork Harlequins, Instonians v Rathgar



Leinster Division 1A: Bray 1 (J Lacey Curtis) Avoca 4 (J Elmes 2, F MacAnna 2); Dublin University 4 (T Cole, D O’Donovan, M Simons, S Gupta) Kilkenny 1 (E Walsh)



