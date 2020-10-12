

Action from Loughborough Students v Buckingham. Credit Andrew Smith



Hannah Cozens’ second half goal helped East Grinstead snatch a 1-0 victory at Surbiton as their good start to the Women’s Hockey League Premier Division continued.





Her 56th minute penalty corner strike proved enough to take a third win, and leaves East Grinstead tied at the top alongside Loughborough Students.



Loughborough have an identical record to East Grinstead after securing a 2-0 win over Buckingham.



First half goals from Lucy Millington and Hannah Grieve earned them the points, with Millington scoring from open play after 18 minutes while Grieve struck from a penalty corner on the stroke of half time.



Eloise Laity, Catherine Macaulay and Claire Thomas were all on target as Clifton Robinsons beat Swansea 3-0.



The result sees the Bristol side occupy fourth place in the table with a game in hand over all three teams above them, while Swansea are yet to record a point or score a goal.



Kate Mccaw hit a goal in each half to guide Hampstead & Westminster to a 3-1 win on the road at Wimbledon.



Grace Balsdon scored Hampstead’s other goal and Lucy Holder grabbed a consolation for Wimbledon.



The University of Birmingham got their first point of the season, holding Beeston to a goalless draw.



Division One North



Brooklands-Poynton made it three wins from three to go top of Division One North, condemning Belper to their third straight defeat with a 1-0 result.



Annie Mills scored the only goal of the game on 58 minutes.



Just behind Brooklands on goal difference are Bowdon Hightown. They also continued their perfect start by beating the University of Durham 2-0 with goals from Sian French and Rosie Bailey.



Elsewhere, Leicester City built on a Jeorgia Carr goal after just two minutes to take a 3-1 win over Ben Rhydding.



Two goals from Lizzie Pocknell helped Stourport to a 4-0 win over Gloucester City, with Sarah Parkinson-Mills and Harriet Bradley scoring the others.



Division One South



Reading are top of the Division One South table after playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Cambridge City.



A brace from Lisa Williamson and a goal from Maddie Axford put Cambridge into a 3-2 lead with the clock running down.



But Fran Clements scored on 63 minutes to ensure Reading left with a share of the spoils, their other goals having come from Lizzie Gittens and Jo Ellis.



Sevenoaks have scored just four goals in three games but their resolute defence means that they are level on points with Reading, winning two and drawing one.



They picked up three points today as Susie Rowe’s strike from a penalty corner on 52 minutes gave them a 1-0 win over Canterbury.



A Faye Curran goal in the first minute set Wimbledon seconds on their way to a 2-0 win over Isca, and Slough prevailed 2-0 against Harleston Magpies with Briony Anyon and Shona McNab on target in the first half.



Trojans also scored twice in the first half as they beat Surbiton seconds 2-0 at home.



Conference East



Bedford stormed to the top of the Conference East table with a 7-1 win against Canterbury’s second team. Kate Costin led the scoring for the visitors, bagging a hat-trick.



Stephanie Holyoak, Kelly Bingham, Rebecca Downing-Holmes and Robyn Gribble were also on target in the victory which leaves Bedford on nine points.



Hampstead & Westminster’s second string were also big winners with Amy Askew scoring four goals as they beat Horsham 8-0 away from home.



Elsewhere, Southgate beat St Albans 2-0 and Bromley & Beckenham beat Chelmsford by the same scoreline.



Barnes are second in the table after playing out a 0-0 draw with East London.



Conference West



Sutton Coldfield are the early leaders of the Conference West after beating Oxford Hawks 3-1 to maintain a 100% record.



Emma Mccabe scored a brace for the victors but saw a penalty stroke saved to deny her a hat-trick.



Victoria Mccabe also scored two goals as Team Bath Buccaneers beat Basingstoke 4-0 to move up to third.



Clifton Robinsons seconds are second in the table after a 2-1 win over Cheltenham and Bristol Firebrands drew 2-2 with Exe.



Conference North



Wakefield and Doncaster both went into their Conference North clash with two wins from two but it was Wakefield who maintained their 100% start with a 2-1 win, courtesy of two goals from Tayla Britton.



Ellie MacKenzie hit a double as Loughborough Students seconds got off the mark for the season with a 5-0 win over Alderley Edge, who are still without a win.



Two Hattie Madden goals saw Fylde to a 2-0 defeat of Didsbury Northern and Leeds snatched all three points against Pendle Forest with two goals in the last seven minutes.



Two goals each from Leonnie Molloy and Dana Bettany helped Timperley to a 9-1 home win over Cannock.



* Some clubs have requested a postponement of matches this weekend in line with our Covid regulations. In a small number of cases where there is clear and detailed evidence of mass unavailability this request has been granted. The teams who have been granted a postponement are University of Nottingham Men’s and Women’s teams and Sheffield Hallam Men.



RESULTS



Women’s Hockey League (Sat, 10 October 2020):



Premier Division: Surbiton 0, East Grinstead 1; Wimbledon 1, Hampstead & Westminster 3; University of Birmingham 0, Beeston 0; Loughborough Students 2, Buckingham 0; Swansea 0, Clifton Robinsons 3.



Division One North: Ben Rhydding 1, Leicester City 3; Belper 0, Brooklands-Poynton 1; University of Durham 0, Bowdon Hightown 2; Stourport 4; Gloucester City 0.



Division One South: Sevenoaks 1, Canterbury 0; Cambridge City 3, Reading 3; Wimbledon 2nds 2, Isca 0; Slough 2, Harleston Magpies 0; Trojans 2, Surbiton 2nds 1.



Conference East: Chelmsford 0, Bromley & Beckenham 2; Southgate 2, St Albans 0; Canterbury 2nds 1, Bedford 7; Horsham 0, Hampstead & Westminster 2nds 8; Barnes 0, East London 0.



Conference West: Clifton Robinsons 2nds 2, Cheltenham 1; Bristol Firebrands 2, Exe 2; Team Bath Buccaneers 4, Basingstoke 0; Sutton Coldfield 3, Oxford Hawks 0.



Conference North: Timperley 9, Cannock 1; Wakefield 2, Doncaster 1; Leeds 2, Pendle Forest 0; Didsbury Northern 0, Fylde 2; Loughborough Students 2nds 5, Alderley Edge 0.



England Hockey Board Media release