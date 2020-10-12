

Matt Guise Brown celebrates his goal for Hampstead and Westminster v Wimbledon, Oct 10 2020. Credit Mark Clews



Reigning champions Surbiton gave their hopes of retaining the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division title a big boost with a 7-2 victory over rivals East Grinstead on Saturday evening.





Alan Forsyth’s hat-trick helped them remain top of the table as the only team with a 100% record so far.



Tim Nurse put them ahead from open play after seven minutes, and although Simon Faulkner levelled with a penalty stroke after 16 minutes, Surbiton raced into a 4-1 lead with three goals in seven minutes.



First Forsyth opened his account on 21 minutes, and then Arjan Drayton Chana netter a minute later. Ben Boon added another six minutes later, all their goals coming from open play.



Luke Emmett pulled one back for the visitors shortly before half time, but Surbiton’s defence shut them down after the break and they made sure of the win with Forsyth adding further goals on 46 and 58 minutes, before Luke Taylor’s 68th minute penalty corner shot completed the scoring.



Also on Saturday evening Hampstead & Westminster showed their good form with a 4-1 win over Wimbledon.



Ben Arnold had put the home side ahead with a seventh minute goal, but Rupert Shipperley equalised for Hampstead & Westminster three minutes from half time.



After the break it was all Hampstead, with Shipperley adding a second on 55 minutes before Matt Guise Brown and Mark Edwards added further goals on 59 and 69 minutes respectively.



Old Georgians also enjoyed a convincing victory, beating visitors the University of Exeter 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.



James Tindall put them ahead after 17 minutes, and Tom Carson doubled their advantage from a penalty corner on 25 minutes.



Owen Evans-Evans got Exeter off the mark two minutes before half time, but the second half belonged to Old Georgians with Dan Shingles scoring from open play after 40 and 62 minutes.



Elsewhere Beeston were 3-1 winners over the University of Durham.



It took just four minutes before they led with Adam Dixon firing home from a penalty corner, and Ollie Willars scored in similar fashion seven minutes later.



Henry Croft added one from open play just before half time, and Josh Powell’s 60th minute goal for the visitors was just a consolation.



The game between Brooklands MU and Holcombe was not played.



Division One North



Loughborough Students took their third straight win in Division One North with a 5-0 defeat of the University of Birmingham on Sunday.



Five different scorers pitched in with the goals as efforts from Toby Stanley, Alex Pendle, Joshua Greaney, Ben Hooper and Matthew Ramshaw kept them at the top of the table.



An Adam Wilson hat-trick fired Cambridge City to their first win of the season as they beat the City of Peterborough 4-2 away from home.



And Bowdon also had a hat-trick hero with Simon Egerton scoring all the goals in their 3-0 win over Deeside Ramblers.



Division One South



Sevenoaks came out on top in an eight-goal thriller in Division One South, beating Havant 5-3 on the road.



Goals from James Speke and Andrew Ross set the pace with the score at 1-1 inside six minutes.



But it was Sevenoaks that outscored their opponents courtesy of further goals from Ben Allberry, Jason Doherty-Bigara, Edward Matts and Craig Morton.



Canterbury top the division with their 100% start intact, largely thanks to Tom Bean’s brace in their 2-1 defeat of Southgate.



Kyle White ensured that Teddington also kept their perfect start going, his goal the difference in their 1-0 win over Old Cranleighans on Saturday.



Oxford Hawks had to come from behind after Scott Rawlings put opponents Team Bath Buccaneers ahead on 30 minutes.



It took just three minutes for Edward Tristem to level the scores before Andy Watts saw Hawks take the lead from the penalty spot. Jack Biggs put the result beyond doubt with brace.



In the other game in the division, Andrew Oxburgh’s brace helped Reading to a 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove.



Conference North



Two goals from Damian Jarzembowski helped Lichfield hold Conference North leaders Didsbury Northern to a 2-2 draw on Sunday.



He gave his side the lead after 27 minutes and added another penalty corner goal ten minutes into the second half. But Didsbury hit back through Dominic Ashley and Anthony Symondson to take a point.



Meanwhile Timperley moved to within one point of Didsbury Northern with a 4-2 win over Preston, with all their goals coming from Connor Miller.



Conference West



Szymon Oszyjczyk’s two goals for Khalsa Leamington helped them secure their first win of the season so far – a 2-1 victory at Cheltenham in the Conference West.



Fareham maintained their 100% record so far with a 3-1 win at Isca, while the university of Bristol were 4-2 victors over Cardiff university, and Harborne also have a perfect record following their 3-0 win at Plymouth Marjon.



Conference East



Old Loughtonians secured their first win of the season in the Conference East, beating hosts St Albans 5-3 with Tom Watson scoring twice in that thriller.



There were nine goals in the clash between West Herts and London Edwardians, with Edwardians winning 5-4 after a closely-fought match.



Elsewhere, Richmond are still top with a 100% record following their 2-1 win at Bromley & Beckenham on Saturday.



* Some clubs have requested a postponement of matches this weekend in line with our Covid regulations. In a small number of cases where there is clear and detailed evidence of mass unavailability this request has been granted. The teams who have been granted a postponement are University of Nottingham Men’s and Women’s teams and Sheffield Hallam Men.



RESULTS



Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 10 October 2020):



Premier Division: Surbiton 7, East Grinstead 2; Wimbledon 1, Hampstead & Westminster 4.



Division One South: Old Cranleighans 0, Teddington 1.



Conference East: Bromley & Beckenham 1, Richmond 2; St Albans 3, Old Loughtonians 5; Wapping 3, Spencer 0.



Conference North: Timperley 4, Preston 2.



Men’s Hockey League (Sun, 11 October 2020):



Premier Division: Beeston 3, Univ of Durham 1; Old Georgians 5, Univ of Exeter 1.



Division One North: City of Peterborough 2, Cambridge City 4; Bowdon 3, Deeside Ramblers 0; University of Birmingham 0, Loughborough Students 5.



Division One South: Havant 3, Sevenoaks 5; Oxford Hawks 4, Team Bath Buccaneers 1; Reading 4, Brighton & Hove 2; Canterbury 2, Southgate 1.



Conference East: Harleston Magpies 1, London Wayfarers 2, West Herts 4, London Edwardians 5.



Conference North: Lichfield 2, Didsbury Northern 2; Univ of Birmingham 2s 3, Leeds 2; Univ of Durham 2s 1, Belper 1.



Conference West: Cheltenham 1, Khalsa Leamington 2; Chichester 0, Ashmoor 2; Isca 1, Fareham 3; Plymouth Marjon 0, Harborne 3; Univ of Bristol 4, Cardiff University 2.



England Hockey Board Media release