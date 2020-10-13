By Lydia Johnson of Warwick Hockey Club







Although Warwick Hockey Club’s origins can be traced back to before the Great War, it was 1920 when the club planted its roots into the community here in Warwick and Leamington with the development of a men’s section to the Lillington Ladies Hockey Club.





Having used many grounds and facilities, including Leamington High School and Lockheed, 1970 saw the start of a budding relationship with Warwick Sports Club with 20 years of grass hockey and an infamous end of season festival spurring the club further while the ladies represented Warwickshire three times in the Midlands Cup.



In 1992 the two sides amalgamated to form the basis of the club we all know today. It’s true, then, that this isn’t technically the first centenary members have celebrated, with the Lillington Ladies celebrating theirs in 1997, but it was then that the Lillington name was dropped and the community was officially brought together under one name - Warwick Hockey Club.







It can be easy to overlook our history, especially as a recent new member to the club, but remembering who we are and where we’ve come from can really help in defining the club we are today. Starting the celebration for our Centenary season during the memorable year that is 2020 has opened our eyes to the sorts of challenges past members have faced before us, whether it’s a World War (or two), or simply the uproar that was changing to artificial playing surfaces, Warwick Hockey Club, and its members have stood strong alongside each other, finding solace in the game all those reading this have found also.



Being part of Warwick Hockey Club as it is today, I believe, is more similar to these earlier times than a simple glance may show. Although we now have a thriving men’s, ladies, juniors, vets, and mixed side, as well as awards such as a Guinness World Record to boast, the community values are still what bind us to those first men’s and ladies teams back in 1920.







As our President mentioned in his address to the club, ‘we are a family run club for families, not a super club, with the facilities, experience, and capability to flex our playing abilities and compete at a high standard’. We have the sort of community that invites you in and adopts you into the family regardless of background, age, or hockey ability. It’s a community that you very quickly feel at home in and that is why we are still going strong both on and off the pitch.



Whether it’s a Saturday, Sunday, or one of our social events, I’m lucky to wear the Warwick emblem and do the club, and those Lillington Ladies, proud.



We can’t wait to celebrate in true style once this latest challenge allows, not only as the club we are today, but as a reflection of the community that has built it up and kept it going strong along the way.



Warwick Hockey Club is officially 100 seasons young, and I can’t wait to see where the next 100 will take it.



Find out more about the club by clicking HERE.





(photo credit - Lydia Johnson)



