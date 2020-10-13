



Hockey Ireland would like to congratulate former Irish Hockey Union President and Ulster Branch IHU Bobby Howard (at the age of 91 years) for being awarded a BEM for Voluntary Services to Sport (Hockey & Golf). Bobby is pictured above in the 60th anniversary year of Lisnagavery Hockey Club, second from the left in the back row.





A club Patron and long time servant of Lisnagarvey Hockey Club, the award recognised Bobby’s service to both hockey and golf.



Bobby joined Lisnagarvey HC in Sept 1944 (3 months after ‘D Day’!) as a 15 year old and has therefore been a member for a mere 76 years. He first played for the 1st X1 in 1946 and was capped for Ulster in 1948. He captained the 1st X1 and holds 6 Irish Senior Cup Medals. He was in attendance at the club just a few weeks back at the Irish Cup Finals and was doubtlessly delighted to see the current team lift the cup again.



Off the field he has given distinguished service to the Lisnagarvey HC serving on many Committees to include as Club Chairman as well as Club President. He is the only Lisnagarvey Member to have been elected as both President of the Ulster Branch IHU (1978) and subsequently President of the Irish Hockey Union(1989-91).



Bobby was elected as the Lisnagarvey Club Patron a number of years ago and still attends most home matches to support his beloved ‘Garvey’.



Bobby’s career/service in Golf may not be as widely known within the Ulster Hockey Family, but he is Lisburn Golf Club’s longest active playing Member having joined the Club in 1951 all of 69 years ago when it was located on the Longstone. Bobby has served Lisburn Golf Club well in both in a playing capacity (Club teams including Ulster Cup) as well as serving on its Council to include being elected Captain in 1981 & President in 2000-01 and now enjoys the distinguished status of being one of the few Honorary Members. He is still playing around twice per week and is still (at 91) captaining some of the Club’s Veteran sides.



Irish Hockey Association media release