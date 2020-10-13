East Grinstead maintained their long unbeaten run thanks to Hannah Cozens



East Grinstead moved to 19 games unbeaten at weekend Credit: PETER SMITH



The last time Jason Lee coached a women's team - Great Britain women - Surbiton had won the first of seven successive national titles and East Grinstead were more prominent for its men's successes.





Six years on and East Grinstead are co-leading the Women's Premier Division for the second time this season - not since they were promoted in 2015 have they enjoyed such luxuries - after they scored a first ever win at Surbiton, the champions conceding their first goal of the season in only their second home defeat in two years.



Victory was never a certainty, despite Surbiton missing seasoned GB internationals Giselle Ansley, Emily Defroand and Hannah Martin. The West Sussex side, who had enjoyed the better first half, then had to be stout in defence as Surbiton's long ball tactic caused several problems. However, East Grinstead were indebted to Hannah Cozens' close-range finish as they kept their 19-game unbeaten run intact.



Lee, a former East Grinstead player, seemed to relish the tight battle. "It could have gone either way and it looked like it may end up 0-0 which would have been a fair reflection," said their new coach. "If either team had nicked it they would have said they deserved it as both put so much hard work and quality into the game. Sophie Bray and Laura Unsworth had exceptional days and they showed why they are renowned as great players. It was a real pleasure to be involved in and to watch."



Lee, who also works as a coaching consultant across football, left women's hockey after England spiralled to an 11th-place finish at the 2014 World Cup. "Within months I was working in professional football, and what happened to me happens to them on a monthly basis," he said. "I had a good run, a senior national coach without a break for 12 years, and in many ways it was a chance to refresh. I do reflect that I probably know more now that would have helped me back then."



Lee has since noticed a dynamic shift in the women's game. He said: "Every time a new player group comes through, they come with different skills, abilities and attitudes and they have had a big impact on how hockey is played in this country. The previous generations have been exemplary but the current crop have their own personalities. The ball is in the air, [close] 3D skills are much more than they used to be and to adjust how they want to play is what I have to learn."



Mary Booth, East Grinstead's co-coach, said: "Bringing Jason in has given us a little bit more gravitas as a club and it's paying dividends."



Cozens balance the difference



With penalty corner goals accounting for 25 of the 57 goals scored in the Premier Division this season, composure is always key with more players in the circle. Welsh international Hannah Cozens had this in abundance as East Grinstead went equal top with Loughborough Students. Injecting a 56th-minute corner, the geography teacher mapped out a shot to goal courtesy of a rebound opportunity. Such was the euphoria, they also just managed to hold themselves back from pre-Covid hugs. "When the ball falls to Hannah in the circle she's calm and will take that extra half a second to make sure she's balanced so the ball goes in," said forward Sophie Bray.



East Grinstead head to London again this weekend when they take on Hampstead & Westminster at Lee Valley. Approaching the halfway stage of the first phase of the season, the Sussex outfit are already in decent shape to make the cut as one of the top six teams. "Yes, we have some exceptional players but we come together as one team," said Cozens.





Hannah Cozens, right, scored East Grinstead's winner Credit: EVA GILBERT



Myers relishes right move



Hockey's modern day rotational game often leaves one player keeping the bench warm throughout - those teams who have the luxury of a No.2 goalkeeper. For much of the last three seasons, Myers had done just that at Holcombe behind Rose Thomas, the Welsh No.1. Yet she still turned down offers from other clubs. "I wanted to play and stay with my friends and enjoy my hockey," she said.



Furthermore, Myers, who works in sports consultancy, was helping out more and more on video analysis by tagging Holcombe's games. That has been sidelined for now thanks to her move to East Grinstead where she has leaked just two goals in the opening four games. "EG have some really talented players particularly attacking wise and as a goalkeeper that's what you want to be training against," she said.



Within hockey, data-minded Myers is also recognised as a co-author of several EuroHockey Championship goalscoring reports. Myers said: "I'm interested in stats as it helps you understand the game. Stats don't lie, without context they're not that useful. It helps to understand the trends of the game and from a player's perspective it helps anticipate what might happen."



But with the move to four quarters, Myers says it's been harder to track trends over time. However, there's no doubt that goalkeeping has seen an upward trajectory thanks to Maddie Hinch's exploits. "There's definitely a lot more now who want to be a goalkeeper rather than just being put in a load of kit," she added. "It's been great to see the enthusiasm from youngsters, who just want to dive around and get in the way of the ball."



Hockey5s comes into focus



After budget cuts had sidelined England's future at indoor events, it seems that there is more clamour for Hockey5s, with the first FIH World Cup planned for 2023.



With future Olympics post-Tokyo likely to be streamlined in both cost and athlete numbers, there are fears over the future of the traditional 11-a-side in the Games' programme. The European Hockey Federation recently announced several inaugural tournaments next summer to determine the first world rankings of the shortened outdoor 5s format. England will participate in the women's and men's events in Poland and Slovenia respectively.



"We felt it was important to be part of it and will continue to evaluate," an England Hockey spokesperson said. "Major hockey nations are all using this as a good opportunity to look at player and coach development opportunities." England Hockey said it also recognised that sport has an opportunity in the small format of the game and, in hockey, was "interested to see how this evolves".



Weekend round-up



Women's Premier Division Results: Swansea 0 Clifton Robinsons 3; Loughborough Students 2 Buckingham 0; University of Birmingham 0 Beeston 0; Surbiton 0 East Grinstead 1; Wimbledon 1 Hampstead & Westminster 3



What's on this weekend: Saturday: Buckingham v Swansea, 12pm; Clifton Robinsons v Holcombe 1.30pm; Loughborough Students v Beeston 2pm; Wimbledon v Uni of Birmingham 2pm Sunday: Hampstead & Westminster v East Grinstead, 12.30pm (Lee Valley) *All times as published by England Hockey



