



The name Jodie Kenny will always be synonymous with not only the Hockeyroos but Australian hockey.





Like all sporting stories, Kenny’s career has seen her ride highs and lows, but the one underlying constant through it all was her commitment and excitement to represent her country, her will to win and her love of hockey.



In her 235 appearances for the Hockeyroos, her value and importance on the field was equally as significant as her impact off it. An outstanding sweeper, current Hockeyroos Coach Paul Gaudoin provided a fitting summation of Kenny’s on field prowess.



“Jodie’s ability to intercept, make great tackles and direct the play…she was a strong voice in the defensive area but also showed her ability to score penalty corners. She was one of the best in the world and was a go to person for us because of her ability to score.”



Kenny scored 111 goals for her country, the second highest of all time. Now, as the 33 year old mother calls time on her international career, hear from the woman herself in this special Q&A as she looks back at what has been one of the toughest decisions of her life and why it was time to call it a day.



How tough was it to tell your Hockeyroos teammates of your decision to retire?



JK: “I practised what I was going to say so many times during the day because I thought I would get in there and be a blubbering mess. But it was fine and I said everything I wanted to say. It wasn’t until Goodas (Paul Gaudoin) said, ‘you’re always going to be a Hockeyroo’ and then I lost it. I have been processing a lot of the hard emotions for months so there is a relief around it all now which is nice and just being able to go through the process of looking back at what I have done.”



What ultimately brought you to this decision?



JK: “I think it was a mix of everything…emotions, motivation, even the uncertainty of next year. The way WA is at the moment with its border closures, it means it would have been an extended trip to Perth for the super camp in November (Kenny resides in Brisbane). It turns into a month long visit, so if the WA borders don’t open up then every time I go to Perth it will have to be for an extended amount of time. There is still so much uncertainty about what happens next year with COVID and I was seeing if my heart was still in wanting to go on and play but my head just wasn’t anymore. I wanted to leave on a high and not keep dragging myself to training if I didn’t have the motivation that’s required and with my energy directed elsewhere.”



Is there an element of disappointment around not getting to finish the way you would have liked to by competing at a third Olympics?



JK: “It’s a huge element of disappointment. That is probably what took me six months to decide. I had to get over that disappointment and then get to the point where I could actually see what I have achieved. Going to an Olympics and winning a medal would have been the pinnacle and has been my dream the whole time. For that to be taken away in such random circumstances, it has been such a crazy, emotional year. I’m just trying to take all of the positives out of it.”



How strong was that temptation to compete at the Tokyo Olympics next year?



JK: “I really wanted to get there and I tried physically and emotionally to get myself into the head space to continue. But the Olympics is still a long way away and it’s not just any lead up, it’s an Olympic campaign and it’s extremely intense. You don’t know until you’ve been through one what it actually takes and you’ve got to be one hundred per cent in it and I couldn’t give that anymore. Harrison (Kenny’s son) goes to kindy next year and I didn’t want to miss supporting him through that transition. I have missed a lot from being away with the Hockeyroos and they’re sacrifices that you make but I no longer want to miss those times and that’s when I knew that my priorities were shifting towards having more family time and looking at the possibility of having another child. That was overpowering everything else and I can now sit back and watch the Hockeyroos girls get the job done knowing that I played a role in getting there.”



What have been your overriding emotions since you made your decision to retire?



JK: “I feel very relieved and really happy and proud. I’ve received some really heartfelt messages from the girls that make me tear up every time I read them so I’ve felt a bit overwhelmed. I didn’t understand the impact that I had so the last couple of days have been really special.”



The fact that hockey and the Hockeyroos have been such a big part of your life for such a long time, will it take a while to sink in?



JK: “I have been with the Hockeyroos for ten years so it has been a huge part of my life. I’m so passionate about it, and I still am, so I’m definitely going to be one of those crazy followers. I’ve felt the sadness and probably have a bit more of that to go so it will take me a couple of months to really digest and take it all in. The passion for the sport and the team is still there, I just can’t give everything that you need to anymore.”



What are going to miss the most?



JK: “I think being around the girls and the environment…and also that competitiveness. I’m an extremely competitive person, so having that outlet to express that and perform and have that challenge of playing international hockey was incredible. So I will need to try and find other ways to fulfil that. But I’ll miss being part of something really special and travelling around the world playing a really fun sport with your mates – you can’t get better than that.”







You have had and you leave an amazing impact on the Hockeyroos. Has there been a moment that stands out?



JK: “I would probably have to say the Commonwealth Games in 2014. Obviously because of the result and how we won was incredible, but it was the tournament as well. We played so well and beat teams so convincingly and the relationships in the team, I was just so close to everyone at that tournament, so that particular time in my career is a huge standout for me.”



Not that you play this game for individual accolades, but what does it mean to finish your career eighth on the Hockeyroos all-time appearance list and as the third highest goal scorer for your country?



JK: “Am I third? Wow! I didn’t know that so that’s super special. Obviously you don’t play for those individual things but I’m really proud of everything I’ve achieved. When I look back at it, it was something really special and I don’t remember those individual things but it emphasises it even more of how proud I am in what I have achieved in the sport.”



Hockey Australia media release