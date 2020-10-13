By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia did well with a gold (men) and bronze (women) when indoor hockey was introduced in the Sea Games at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur edition. - NSTP file pic



THE Malaysia Indoor Hockey League (MIHL), which was supposed to make a grand entrance on Oct 24, has been postponed due to the worrying rise of Covid-19 cases in the country.





"The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) received a letter from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) — the venue for the MIHL — stating that the Higher Education Ministry has halted all big scale sporting events at universities.



"And so, we had no choice but to postpone the MIHL as we cannot use UPSI's three international standard indoor pitches at the moment," said MHC indoor hockey committee chairman Shurizan Mansor.



The committee held an online meeting on Saturday and concluded that it would be best to postpone the event to another date, which will be announced later.



International standard indoor facilities in Malaysia are scarce as the sport is not as popular as field hockey.



"UPSI was chosen as the venue as it has the facilities. However, they are bound by decisions by the Higher Education Ministry.



"We had also received an entry from Sabah, which is now a Covid-19 hotspot. It would have been impossible for the team to travel and compete in the MIHL if it was held now.



"After considering the various factors, including health and safety of players, we had to make this downhearted decision," Shurizan added.



Malaysia did well with a gold (men) and bronze (women) when indoor hockey was introduced in the Sea Games at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur edition.



In last year's Philippines edition, Malaysia returned with gold medals from both events.



In terms of development and facilities, regional neighbours Thailand and Indonesia are decades ahead of Malaysia and are among the best in Asia.



However, the MHC hope to churn out quality players from the MIHL in the hope of attaining success at the Asian level.



Last year, Malaysia were bronze medallists in the men's competition behind champions Iran and Kazakhstan at the Asia Cup in Chonburi, Thailand.



The women's team finished fourth behind winners Kazakhstan, Thailand and Uzbekistan.



The MIHL, when it takes place, will be used to select trainees for next year's Asian Indoor World Cup qualifiers.



New Straits Times