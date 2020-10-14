By Regan McCrossan





A year ago, life as a student-athlete looked a whole lot different. We were preparing for yet another game day together. My teammates and I were putting on our uniforms while blasting music and dancing in our locker room. No masks required, no social distancing and many more games to be played. Today, we have to show up to practice with our faces covered, six feet apart, and we have no games in sight.







As an athlete, one of the most exciting parts of playing a sport is the competition. Being able to compete for something makes all the hard practices, run tests and lift sessions worth it. However, with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic cancelling our whole spring season and postponing our fall one, I have learned to appreciate field hockey in a different way aside from the actual game.



When I showed up to Richmond, I was given 22 best friends. Automatically, I had a family that made my transition to college so easy. I never have to eat alone and always have someone to talk to. When I couldn't find my classes, several seniors offered to walk me around campus to make sure my first day went smoothly. If I ever need help with a class or exam, the upperclassmen suddenly become my tutors. The team aspect of field hockey is something I have always cherished. The coronavirus has shown me that even when games get canceled, field hockey provides me a family that doesn’t go away.



Not only am I a part of such a special family at Richmond, but by being a student-athlete, I am part of such a special community. When days get hard and a practice or game does not go well, it is very easy to think that I am alone in the struggle. However, when the pandemic hit and sports were canceled, it became so clear that field hockey has provided me with an overwhelming support system much larger than myself and my team. Across my university and the country, hundreds of athletes were impacted by the coronavirus. Therefore, I had many people to relate to and train with when things got tough.



Lastly, field hockey provides me a way to challenge myself. In order to be a Division I athlete, I have learned that I have to give everything I have all the time. While that doesn't always happen, the game itself challenges me to do so. This is a habit that carries over into other aspects of my life such as academics, relationships or jobs. The game of field hockey has given me the opportunity to work on my discipline as a person, something I will be grateful for throughout the rest of my life.



Due to the actual game of field hockey being canceled or postponed, I have realized that the sport gives me so much more than the actual practice and games. Field hockey has provided friends for life, a supportive community and challenges that will prepare me for the future. Although the coronavirus pandemic is not ideal and has canceled many exciting things for me, it was valuable because it made me pause and appreciate the opportunity I was given when I chose to play the sport of field hockey.



Regan McCrossan is a USA Field Hockey Contributing Author & University of Richmond Student-Athlete



