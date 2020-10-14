

Gordon Cracknell gives a team talk last season. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Gordon Cracknell has stepped down as Banbridge men’s coach, citing the time demands as they key reason for the decision.





In a statement, the club say they “regrettably accepted Gordon wish to stand down. Gordon took on the unenviable role of filling the top job at Havelock Park last season following the departure of Mark Tumilty after nine successful years in charge.



“Gordon brought his own style of coaching to the Club and after a settling in period led Bann to Kirk Cup victory and at the same time inflicting Garvey’s only defeat last season and was setting Bann up for a real tilt at the EY Champions Trophy before the season was brought to a premature end.”



Club President Mark Evans added “I would like to thank Gordon for his commitment to Banbridge Hockey Club. He had great success by winning the Kirk Cup last year, however, unfortunately the season was cut short and he did not get the opportunity to add to this.



“We understand the time demands and work commitments that he has, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Gordon for his efforts and wish him every success for the future.”



In the interim, the current senior coaching team of Scott McCandless, Suzanne Evans, Gareth Lennox and Colin Walker will look after the management of the squad, starting with Saturday’s date against Monkstown at the Merrion Fleet Arena.



