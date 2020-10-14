



FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Former standout collegiate player and current U.S. Women's National Team player Miranda Rigg joins the UMW field hockey staff for the 2020 season.





“When Coach Tierney presented me with the opportunity to join the staff at Mary Washington I was thrilled”, says Rigg. “She has done great work with this program over the past few years and I’m excited to see what’s next. With these uncertain times for many I’m thankful to get back on the field doing what I love.”



"We are so excited to have Miranda with us especially during this time as we will be able to offer our players more individualized training in small group settings," added Jamie Tierney-Harris, University of Mary Washington Head Coach. "Miranda has great knowledge of the game but also a passion for field hockey that we think she will naturally fit into role as coach. She just loves to be involved with field hockey any way she can and we appreciate her dedication and commitment to the UMW program."



Rigg was a four-year member of the James Madison University field hockey team where she received All-CAA honors all four years. At JMU, she ranks eighth all time in goals scored and seventh all time with 101 career points.



In January 2020, she made the U.S. Women's National Team in which she is a current member. She graduated from JMU this past Spring with a degree is Sports and Recreation Management and a minor in Business. She is from the Fredericksburg area and graduated from James Monroe High School.



Content courtesy of UMW Athletics



USFHA media release