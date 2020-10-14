By Richard Bright





Finland have appointed Beeston’s Colin Clarke as head coach



The Finnish Hockey Federation (SHOL) is inviting every potential player from across the globe who has a desire in playing international hockey to get in touch.





Finland Hockey is looking for players who hold a Finnish passport or eligible to play for the nation ahead of their participation at the EuroHockey Championships in Malta next summer.



Finland recently appointed Colin Clarke to lead the men’s national team while the federation has also built a team of coaches for its women’s and age-group teams.



Clarke, a former GB under-21 coach, is currently head coach at Beeston women and head of hockey at Nottingham Trent University and will combine his new international role into his expanding remit.



Clarke said: “I am really looking forward to working with the Federation and the Finnish National Team with a focus towards the European Championships and creating a player pathway to create Finnish International players of the future.



“Our short-term aim is to bring a youthful squad together in preparation for the European Championships in 2021, whilst increasing the performance player pool, to create a sustainable and competitive national squad.”



Scandanavian hockey was celebrating last year when Partille became Sweden’s first EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup champions as they stunned hosts SV Arminen in the final in Vienna.



Any interested players should contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Hockey Paper