



To continue the virtual recognition of our 2019 Hockey New Zealand Awards, today we are announcing the recipients of our Bronze Service Awards.





The recipients of the Bronze Service Award have contributed 15-19 years of service to hockey in a variety of ways and have been nominated by their respective associations. We are pleased to announce three individuals are the recipients of the Bronze Service Award for the year 2019; Kirsten Stucky (North Harbour), Kyle Pontifex (Wellington) and Pip Capizzi (North Harbour).



Below you will find an outline of what they have contributed to hockey over the last 15-19 years. We would like to thank them for all their hard work to make hockey happen around the country.



Kirsten Stucky has been an outstanding North Harbour Hockey volunteer for over 15 years and is a role model for aspiring female umpires, a space she is extremely passionate about. She has been a member of the Umpires Division for seven years and a member of the Harbour Umpiring Whānau for fifteen years. In this time, she has been involved in the development and mentoring of Youth and Senior umpires. Not only has she been driven in her umpiring, but she has also supported the development of officials at both the local and international level for several years now. Not only does she help to develop umpires, but she is always happy to spend time chatting with players to ensure teams understand the meaning behind decisions to strengthen the relationship between umpires, coaches and players.



Kyle Pontifex has had multiple roles in his time in the Wellington Hockey community, first as a player reaching the international stage as a Black Stick and playing 100 matches for Wellington/Capital. Since his playing days, he has remained an integral part of the Wellington Hockey (WHA) community, more recently as a member of the board as WHA Director. With his business experience, in that role Kyle has done a huge amount of the heavy lifting as the CEO Performance Sub Committee Chair, including interviewing CEO’s, organising meetings with the community, and engaging with clubs, players, sponsors and staff. Kyle was also a member of the four-person ‘new Board’ who was critical in helping shape the new direction of Wellington Hockey.



Pip Capizzi is a quiet achiever, so quiet you don’t realise how quickly Pip’s contribution over the last 25 years adds up. Not only was Pip a member of the board from 2008-2012, but she also sat on the North Harbour Junior Division Committee from 2005-2011. Pip is very passionate about seeing the service North Harbour Hockey provide across our competitions and representative teams being at a level that provides a benchmark for other regions to reach. The wow factor comes when you realise she has managed teams in every single representative age group from the winning Primary A boys, through to title-winning Under 21 Men and NHL Men. Pip always receives glowing reviews from players and coaches in campaign feedback. Pip’s warm nature draws people in and positively enhances culture within a team environment. Pip is a very modest and quiet achiever that is happy to lead in the background.



Hockey New Zealand Media release