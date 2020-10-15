



To continue the virtual recognition of our 2019 Hockey New Zealand Awards, today we are announcing the recipients of our Silver Service Awards.





The recipients of a Silver Service Award have contributed 20-24 years of service to hockey in a variety of ways and have been nominated by their respective associations.



We are pleased to announce four individuals as recipients of the 2019 Silver Service Award; Bronwyn Coomer-Smit. (North Harbour), Murray Goad (North Harbour), Scott Green (North Harbour) and Andy Worrell (North Harbour).



Below you will find an outline of what they have contributed to hockey over the last 20-24 years. We would like to thank them for all their hard work to make hockey happen around the country.



Bronwyn Coomer-Smit emigrated from Cape Town, South Africa to Auckland in 1995. She had played hockey at the Bergvliet Hockey Club in Cape Town since 1972 and was on that club’s committee for two years. Upon her arrival to Auckland in 1995, she joined the North Harbour Hockey Association (NHHA) Club of North Shore College Old Girls (NSCOG). To this day she is still a member and player of the North Shore United (NSU) Hockey Club which was formed in 2004 through the amalgamation of NSCOGs and Huapia hockey clubs. Bronwyn has regularly taken on the role of manager for her, her son’s and her daughter’s winter NSU hockey teams. Since 2017, Bronwyn has and continues to be the manager for the NSU Premier One women’s team in the Intercity Auckland competition.



In 2004 Bronwyn joined the NSU club committee, managing various portfolios and taking on the role as President of the club for 2007 and 2008. Bronwyn remained on the NSU committee until 2016, in the position of Past President supporting the executive committee in driving the growth of the club and the development of sound business administration practices for the club (including policies and procedures, Xero system, grant applications and player databases). NSU won the NNHA award of Club of the Year for 2017 and 2018.



Although Bronwyn is no longer on the NSU club committee, she continues to provide strategic advice to the President and NSU executive team, as well as providing financial support to NSU with a focus on the premier women’s team and youth hockey teams.



Bronwyn continues to be responsible for the organization and implementation of the Youth Hockey program at NSU from its inception in 2002, with NSU having 9 Youth teams for the 2019 season. She organizes the players, coaches and senior players and has also been involved with the inception and introduction of the Youth Hockey Umpire system being trialled by NSU this year. Following on from each NSU youth hockey season, Bronwyn nurtures and supports young players at all levels during the winter seasons, promoting not only hockey but life skills to young girls.



Murray Goad has coached North Harbour Rep Teams from 2000-2009. In this time Murray helped coach the Collier Girls to success for the 2nd time in their history, receiving a North Harbour Outstanding Coach Performance Award for his efforts. He also coached the winning Primary A-side and was runner up with the 40+ Masters Women’s team on two occasions. Murray was involved in the North Harbour Junior and Secondary committees from 1999-2009 including eight years as the Chair and received a Harbour Sports Excellence award in 2007.



Additionally, Murray is an accomplished Umpire, winning the Emarali Trophy for Services to Umpiring in 2012 after umpiring many National Masters, including the Trans-Tasman 2009 Master’s 60’s series matches (3 games) as a key highlight and achievement. He has also led the Volunteer Turf & Changing Room Team for most international events that North Harbour Hockey has hosted, including the Olympic Men’s Qualifier in 2009, Champions Trophy in 2011, World League in 2017 and the Pro League in 2019 and 2020.



On top of all that, since 2012 and still, to this day, Murray sits as the North Harbour Hockey Association President.



With his years of involvement in the sport, it’s safe to say Murray is one of North Harbour’s most dedicated volunteers. His passion for both high-performance and community hockey sees his involvement across many aspects of North Harbour Hockey. Murray always brings a good laugh whenever you are around him, enabling many memorable moments for those he works with.



Scott Green has been an active member of the North Harbour Hockey Whānau across the past twenty years. He is passionate about hockey, the people involved, and the sharing of lessons learned that sport teaches us. While Scott is a busy individual, he has shown strong leadership skills to help project ideas, such as the 25 Year Celebration Ball, come to life. He is famous for sending emails stating “this is my final contribution”, but then sending a follow-up email 24 hours later with additional work done.



Scott does not give back to the sport he loves for the accolades that may come with that, he does it to see people’s experience with our sport flourish which is what keeps him coming back to give more.



In the Harbour community, Scott has been known to become somewhat of a father figure for many of the athletes he coached; this was due to his caring nature and his desire to help them develop as people as well as hockey players. He makes all players feel valued and essential and is huge on creating an environment where players could thrive and succeed while remaining humble.



As Scott believes and applies to his own life, “It is nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.”



Andy Worrell is a loyal and hard-working member of of the North Harbour Hockey Whānau and is known for his extreme honesty. He is passionate about creating fair systems and processes that provide equal and safe opportunities. He is a caring individual with a solution-focused attitude. An eternal optimist, his enthusiasm for hockey and our community is contagious.



Andy’s support of Harbour Hockey through Representative, Club and School connections have helped North Harbour Hockey become one of New Zealand’s leading hockey organizations.



Andy Worrall started playing in the North Harbour Senior Men’s Team before the combined Association was formed in 1992. He is one of only eight men to have played 10+ years at this level – acknowledged in 1995 for this achievement.



In 2013, he was selected for the 45+ New Zealand Masters team after having won the 40+ National Title. In 2015 he was also a member of the title-winning 45+ Team.



Andy also dabbled in coaching for North Harbour in the early ’90s before his voluntary involvement moved towards committees in the late 1990′ s/early 2000’s chairing the Secondary Division, Senior Division and Harbour Hockey Charitable Trust. He also had a three-year stint as Chairman of the Board from 2002-2004. Andy returned to the board in 2013 where he remains heavily involved today.



