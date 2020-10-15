

Image Courtesy of UNC Athletic Communications



As the only conference playing field hockey this fall, the Atlantic Coast Conference's (ACC) fifth weekend of action will have one game each on Friday, Sunday and Monday. Most matches this weekend are available for live stream on the ACC Network.





FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16



No. 4 Syracuse at No. 2 North Carolina** | 6:00 p.m. ET | ACCN



No. 4 Syracuse (1-1-, 1-2 ACC) will head south for a trio of games, first taking on No. 2 North Carolina (2-1, 4-1 ACC) in Chapel Hill, N.C. The last time these two teams met was mid-October 2019, where the Tar Heels were victorious 3-1. The game winner came near the end of the first quarter when Marissa Creatore on the left baseline, sent a cross trough traffic to the front of the cage, where Catherine Hayden deflected it in. Erin Matson scored the next goal off a penalty corner and the third for North Carolina came in transition when Hayden delivered a cross to Creatore. Syracuse added one back off the restart when Charlotte de Vries split three defenders and scored to make the final 3-1.



Last weekend, Syracuse's two games against No. 5 Boston College were postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test of an Eagle student-athlete but the Orange were able to make-up their conference match-up against No. 7 Duke. Played at the Virginia Beach Regional National Training Center, Syracuse earned their first win of the season off a late goal.



Duke scored in the fourth minute when Hannah Miller deflected one in for a 1-0 lead. Syracuse's Florine van Boetzelaer evened the game at in the 10th minute when she slipped a rebound past Blue Devil goalkeeper Piper Hampsch for her first of two goals. In the final minute of the first quarter de Vries scored on a cross from SJ Quigley to give the Orange their first lead of the game. Miller scored her second goal in the 17th minute to even things at 2-2 for the remainder of the first half. Syracuse had an 8 to 6 advantage in shots on Duke while both teams had two penalty corner opportunities each.



Syracuse took a 3-2 lead in the 43rd minute on van Boetzelaer's second goal, assisted by Claire Cooke. Fifty-nine seconds later the Blue Devils tied it once more when a shot by Darcy Bourne was finished on a deflection by Alayna Burns to event the score again. With under eight minutes to play Laura Graziosi scored off a rebounded save to give the Orange their third and final lead of the game.



North Carolina is coming off a double-win weekend over No. 3 Virginia. On Sunday, Tar Heel Matson opened the scoring in the 21st minute on an assist from Hannah Griggs. Griggs carried the ball just inside the circle and passed left to Matson, who sent a rocket from the top of the circle. Virginia goalkeeper Taylor Henriksen got a hand on it but couldn't stop it and North Carolina went up 1-0. The score stood there at halftime, with UNC totaling 10 shots to Virginia's 3.



UNC scored quickly after halftime, two minutes into the third period, on a penalty corner. Cassie Sumfest took the initial hit and Paityn Wirth redirected it into the goal for a 2-0 Tar Heel lead. Just under two minutes later, North Carolina made it 3-0. Kiersten Thomassey grabbed a ball out of the air on the left side and passed Eva Smolenaars in the middle of the field. Smolenaars carried it into the circle and shot from the top of the circle, sending the ball cleanly into the cage for her first goal of the year. Wirth's second goal came in the 43rd minute of play. Bryn Boylan took a shot that was saved by Henriksen, but the rebound bounced out to the middle of the circle, where Wirth one-time swept it in to put UNC up 4-0. In the 50th minute of play, the Cavaliers got on the board with a goal by Laura Janssen. Meghen Hengerer passed out from the right baseline to Janssen, who buried it to make the score 4-1. The fifth Tar Heel goal came with just 12 seconds on the clock, courtesy of same duo that connected for the first goal, but this time with the roles reversed. Matson passed behind her back to the left side of the circle, where Griggs grabbed and sent a hard shot into the right corner for the final score. UNC finished with 21 shots to Virginia's 10, seven of which came in the fourth quarter.



On Monday, UNC got on the board early, less than four minutes into the game. Smolenaars gathered a pass from Matson at the top of the circle. As she carried it into the arc, Virginia goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer came out to try to play the ball, but Smolenaars got by her and carried the ball to the right side of the circle. With Hausheer out of the cage, Smolenaars sent a shot in, past a Cavalier defender, to put UNC up 1-0.



The Tar Heels outshot Virginia 10 to 1 before halftime, 7 to 0 in the second quarter, but the score still stood at 1-0 through the break and through most of the third quarter. With two minutes to play in the third period, Virginia freshman Anneloes Knol got her team on the board when she sent a hard shot from the top of the circle past UNC goalkeeper Amanda Hendry to tie the score.



The teams were even heading into the fourth quarter, but UNC changed that just under two minutes into the final frame. From the left side of the field, Smolenaars sent a ball into the circle to Matson. She gathered the ball and sent a cross to the front of the cage, where Sholder was waiting to deflect it behind Hausheer and in for what would prove to be the game winner.



UNC finished with 15 shots to Virginia's four and six penalty corners to the Cavaliers' three. Hausheer made seven saves for UVa. Hendry had one for UNC.



No. 5 Boston College at No. 7 Duke** | Postponed



Boston College will postpone the next five games due to one positive COVID-19 test of a student-athlete on the team and, after extensive contact tracing, the quarantining of nine other student-athletes for 14 days. All team members not in quarantine were tested Tuesday morning and there have been no additional positive test results at the time of this release. Due to the limited roster, the next five games at Syracuse (October 10-11), at Duke (October 16) and home versus Virginia (October 18) and North Carolina (October 25) have been postponed as a result. Boston College has experienced a steady decrease in positive cases since a spike that occurred during the week of September 7-13.



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18



No. 4 Syracuse at No. 6 Wake Forest** | 12:00 p.m. ET | ACCN



No. 4 Syracuse (1-1-, 1-2 ACC) will round out their trip with a two-game series against No. 6 Wake Forest (0-2, 1-3 ACC) in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Orange and Demon Deacons last met at the end of October 2019. Wake Forest scored back-to-back goals through Meike Lanckohr and Alexis Grippo in the first three minutes of the second half, erasing a 2-0 Syracuse lead that was produced by Charlotte de Vries and Sarah Luby. The Orange kept their composure and took the lead back in the 38th minute when SJ Quigley tipped in a shot by Carolin Hoffman in the 38th minute. Laura Graziosi barreled through a pair of Wake Forest defenders and fired a shot to the upper-90 for an insurance goal in the 39th minute.



Last weekend, Wake Forest hosted No. 1 Louisville, in what was supposed to be a two-game series, but due to the heavy rains and saturated field from Hurricane Delta, only Saturday's contest was played. The Cardinals opened up the game scoring in the ninth minute as Erica Cooper tapped the ball in from close range with an assist from Madison Walsh. Both defenses battled for the remainder of the half as Louisville took a 1-0 lead into the break.



Wake Forest found an answer in the third quarter when Anne van Hoff fired a missile on a penalty corner directly from Alexis Grippo who inbounded the ball. Van Hoof read the play and patiently waited for her opportunity to clear some space and take the shot, evening the game 1-1.



Louisville's Emilia Kaczmarczyk handed the Cardinals the lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, connecting on a penalty corner from Alli Bitting and Meghan Schneider. Wake Forest was awarded two more penalty corners in the final quarter, but couldn't convert.



The match featured 15 penalty corner opportunities with eight for Louisville and seven from the Demon Deacons. After an eight-shot third quarter, including five penalty corners, the Cardinals controlled a 12 to 10 shot advantage over Wake.



No. 3 Virginia at No. 5 Boston College** | Postponed



MONDAY, OCTOBER 19



No. 4 Syracuse at No. 7 Wake Forest | 12:00 p.m. ET | ACCN



