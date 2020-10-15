



A quick glance at the team rosters of the England Hockey League Men’s and Women’s Premier Division clubs and it is clear they are attracting players from far and wide.





South Africa, USA, Canada, Argentina and a host of other nationalities are represented across the men’s and women’s teams. But what is it like to completely uproot yourself and move continents to play hockey?



We spoke to two players who have done just that, Hampstead and Westminster’s South African superstar Matthew Guise-Brown, who is now a permanent fixture having initially moved to the UK purely for hockey, and Holcombe’s visitor from the USA, Corey Mayer.



The 23-year-old joined Holcombe earlier this year after she finished her studies in the USA.



“I was recruited to play at James Madison University in Virginia in Division One and I played under Christy Morgan [renowned coach and Olympian], for four years.”



In January 2020 Corey was selected for the USA development team and this whet her appetite to play hockey for longer than the American collegiate system usually allows for. With very little in the way of adult club hockey in the USA, Corey knew that she needed to look elsewhere if she was to continue along her path to a place on the national squad.



“One glimpse of a national training camp in February made me realise that I still wanted to play hockey at the highest level possible,” says Mayer. “I knew I had to play abroad to get the experience and confidence to play at the top level.”



It is a move that is fully supported by the USA national team coaching staff, with many of the development squad travelling to mainland Europe and the UK to play in the tough domestic leagues.



“Knowing that other team-mates were doing it and committing to it, made it easier to make the move to a different country and a different lifestyle. We have regular calls with all the players who are playing in Europe. It is great to have that contact, even though we are across ‘the pond’.”



Once the decision was made Corey started to do her homework on where she might be best suited to playing hockey. She considered clubs in Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands but in the end, Holcombe was the club that seemed to match her own principles and style of play, so she sent an introductory email. It proved a moment of serendipity.



“Coach [Kevin] Johnson said it was really a coincidence that I had got in contact because he was looking for exactly my type of player – an aggressive, attacking forward. We had a call and I really gravitated towards the culture and environment that Holcombe really embodies. It’s about not just being an athlete and player but you were expected to be a good person off the field.



“I knew I wanted to play at a level where both the coaches and the other players would push me to get better technically and tactically. I will also develop knowledge of different playing formations and different ways to problem solve. These are all things that I can use back in the US.”



To support herself during her time in the UK, Corey has been assisting with coaching at the club. One of her first sessions was with a group of under eight boys, an experience that the US striker says was “just so much fun.”





Above, Matt Guise-Brown in action during the 2019 League Finals



For Matt Guise-Brown, a move abroad was always on the cards. What the South African didn’t realise was how totally he would fall in love with everything the UK had to offer.



“I love South Africa,” says Guise-Brown, “Initially the decision was to just come over to England for hockey, but I have found a nice balance.



“I love my job [teaching in a junior school in Hampstead], I have made some great hockey friends and the club is super social. I have also made friends who have nothing to do with hockey. A few years down the line and it has become more than a hockey decision, it is now a lifestyle choice too.”



Guise-Brown was first enticed to the UK by fellow South African Jonty Richards, who was player-coach at Southgate at the time. Guise-Brown spent two seasons with the North London club before moving to Hampstead & Westminster.



He says: “There is no national league as such in South Africa because the country is so big and the funding isn’t available. There is a provincial league that is played over a week but there is no league involving the best 10 teams in the country. The idea was to come overseas and improve personally but also to take that learning back for the good of the national team.”



For Guise-Brown, the whole experience of moving overseas and living in a different culture has been incredibly important to his development as a person as well as a player.



“The hockey aspect is important but you also put yourself in challenging situations which helps you grow as a human being and learn about yourself. Broadening your horizons is something that shouldn’t be overlooked. It is also great to have some new experiences, bonding with different people – that is super important.



While Guise-Brown says there are lots of positives to moving abroad, he also stresses that it is not always an easy path to follow.



“It is difficult to come from a place where you have lots of mates and family and you feel comfortable, to a place where you don’t really know anyone. I genuinely didn’t have any mates when I first arrived and it takes time to build relationships that have serious meaning in them.



“There can be some lonely times. I got very homesick to start with.”



And in a sentence that will resonate with many of the visitors from abroad, he adds: “I am from a place where winter doesn’t exist – the weather is really challenging.”



England Hockey Board Media release