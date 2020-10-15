



While we cannot bring you your usual October Euro Hockey League-fix, this weekend we will Re-Live a series of classic encounters of the past via the European Hockey Federation’s EuroHockey TV platform.





On Friday, we will look back on the pick of the 2018 final stages when HC Bloemendaal stormed to victory on home turf.



On Saturday, it is 2019 and an epic week in Eindhoven when the Waterloo Ducks became the first Belgian side to win the Euro Hockey League.



Sunday sees us go further back into the archive; we will relive the 2014 GRAND FINAL when Harvestehuder THC and MHC Oranje-Zwart went in search of a first EHL title.



We will also watch the truly remarkable 2013 FINAL4 meeting of KHC Dragons and Rot-Weiss Köln, perhaps the greatest battle in the EHL history. Also on the agenda are the 2015 and 2017 GRAND FINALS which you can watch back in real time.



If those matches don’t immediately take your fancy, don’t worry! Over the summer, we have been busy building the archive on the site with over 350 full matches and highlight reels from the EHL on the following page: https://www.eurohockeytv.org/en-int/page/euro-hockey-league-eurohockeytv



We are adding new videos to this section every day as we move our extensive back catalogue to the website, making it a one-stop shop for our 13 years of the best club hockey in the world.



Euro Hockey League media release