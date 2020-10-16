



Talented 20 year old hockey product Hattie Shand’s aspiration to play for the Hockeyroos has been bolstered after being named as a recipient of a scholarship as part of this year’s Sport Australia Hall of Fame Scholarship & Mentoring Program.





Shand received a $2,500 sporting grant as one of 26 young athletes, and the only hockey athlete, to receive scholarships that are spread across three tiers.



The program is supported by Australian Government funding from Sport Australia and the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) and has grown significantly since scholarships were first offered in 2006.



Shand said being given a scholarship has given her even greater inspiration and motivation to take her hockey to the next level and work towards her goal of playing for the Hockeyroos.



“It’s a big honour to be recognised and to be the only hockey athlete among so many other talented athletes,” said Shand.



“In the other tiers a lot of the athletes that received scholarships are going to the Tokyo Olympics which is inspiration for me and something I would love to do.



“To be recognised in such a high calibre of other athletes and also knowing what other athletes have been through this system and who are in the current Hall of Fame, names such as Cathy Freeman and Ricky Ponting…it’s pretty inspiring.”



“The grant money that you get with the scholarship can obviously also help a lot towards my dream of playing for the Hockeyroos one day.”



Growing up on her family farm in country South Australia, Shand currently trains with the South Australia Sports Institute (SASI) Hockey Program and has been part of the Jillaroos (Australia’s Under 21 women’s hockey squad) for the past three years.



Shand’s progress has earned her a place at next month’s High Performance Super Camp in Perth, where 40 of Australia’s best female athletes will assemble to stake their claim for a spot in the Hockeyroos 2021 squad.



“It has been a pretty big year and has all happened at once. I’ve always wanted to play for the Hockeyroos and bit by bit I’ve been working my way up to the Jillaroos and have managed to secure my spot at the super camp coming up,” said Shand.



“I’m going to the camp with nothing to lose. I’m a really competitive person and love the challenge and being in this type of environment.”



Tim White, who heads up the SASI Hockey Program, said Shand was thoroughly deserving of her scholarship.



“Hattie is totally committed to getting better every day which has been our focus this year without being able to compete in any competitions because of COVID,” said White.



“She is a great role model holistically on and off the pitch in terms of her studies, and her commitment to being as good as she can both technically and tactically, and the way she engages with all aspects of her development.”



“She is someone who loves what she’s doing, relishes every opportunity, is extremely coachable and is an ideal recipient of a scholarship such as this.”



Hockey Australia media release