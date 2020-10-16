

Chloe Watkins broke the deadlock for Monkstown. Pic: Deryck Vincent



Monkstown produced a statement win early in the women's Leinster Division 1 season on Wednesday; round-up from the five midweek Leinster men's and women's games





Monkstown saw off the challenge of defending Leinster Division one champions Corinthians, winning 3-0 on Wednesday night in St Columba’s to set down a big marker for the season.



It was the visitors who started the stronger, creating a number of great chances in the first quarter, including two short corners, but Holly Micklem in the Corinthian goal stood firm to deny ‘Town an early lead.



The second quarter was a more even affair with both teams playing fast-paced attacking hockey, while corners were spurned at both ends. The best chance of the quarter fell to the red, with Jodie Douglas smashing the woodwork from the top of the circle.



Town came out of the blocks hard after half-time, spending much of the third quarter in the Corinthian half and they finally got their reward with Chloe Watkins slapping in their fourth short corner of the game.



The lead was doubled early in the fourth quarter with a slick counter-attack, expertly finished by Sophie Marshall who popped the ball under the onrushing Micklem.



In an entertaining finale, both teams then had short corners cleared off the line and while Corinthians pushed for an equaliser, Monkstown grabbed a third.



Some great baseline play down the right hand side from Sadhbh Hoban-Logan presented a golden opportunity and although the initial shot was saved, Sophie Moore was on hand to bundle in from close range to seal a comprehensive victory for the ‘Town.



Avoca are clear at the top of the table thanks to a 4-1 win over Rathgar, also on Wednesday night. Anna Richardson put them one up in the first half and they moved well clear in the third quarter courtesy of Sophie Meir’s first senior goal and a Sara Gardiner penalty corner deflection.



Hilary Lennon and Ruth Harrison traded goals in the final quarter as Avoca made it three wins from three outings thus far.



Earlier in the week, Trinity made it two wins from two with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Glenanne, Hannah Kelly making it two goals in as many games while Robyn Lewis got the other. Anne Marie Cave got the Glens’ reply.



In the men’s Division 1A competition, Mark English showed how much quality he will bring to Railway Union this season as he scored four out of his side’s eight goals in an 8-1 success against Trinity.



John Mullins got a pair for Clontarf in their 4-0 victory over Dublin North in their first provincial league games of the season. Mark Duggan was also on the mark while Scott Beattie risked the wrath of his boss, scoring against goalkeeper Ronan Walsh who is the principal at Sutton Park School.



Women’s Leinster Division One



Monday: Trinity 2 (H Kelly, R Lewis) Glenanne 1 (AM Cave)



Wednesday: Corinthian 0 Monkstown 3 (C Watkins, S Marshall, S Moore); Avoca 4 (A Richardson, S Meir, S Gardiner, H Lennon) Rathgar 1



Men’s Leinster Division 1A



Tuesday: Railway Union 8 (M English 4, D Curley, D McCarthy, R Abbott, K Chapple) Dublin University 1 (G Arrowsmith); Clontarf 4 (J Mullins 2, M Duggan, S Beattie) Dublin North 0



The Hook