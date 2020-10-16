

On Wednesday 14 October, the Irish government announced the removal of the exemption for senior club championship to be played in Level 3 of the Living with Covid-19 plan.





Following this change, the Board of Hockey Ireland has decided to postpone all hockey competition on an all-Ireland basis until further notice. Training can proceed subject to Hockey Ireland protocols and restrictions and any restrictions that may apply locally.



This also means that the Interprovincial Competitions scheduled for the end of October are postponed. Hockey Ireland recognises the time and energy the Interprovincial Working Group and the provincial teams have put into the preparations for these games. Suitable dates for the running of the competitions will be considered.



Elite hockey activity can proceed, and this applies to the Irish Senior Men and Irish Senior Women’s teams only.



Hockey Ireland would like to acknowledge the work of the clubs that has gone into hosting games over the last few weeks. The support of volunteers to follow the protocols and keep our players safe has been phenomenal. We must endeavour to keep club hockey activity going whilst we continue to observe Covid-19 guidelines and hopefully, we can resume competition soon.



Irish Hockey Association media release