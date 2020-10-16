By Jugjet Singh





I. Vikneswaran



Former international I. Vikneswaran is just the kind of manager that the national juniors hockey team need.





Bold and brave during his playing days, he wants his charges to not only qualify for the Junior World Cup, but make a dash for the final as well.



The Junior Asia Cup (JAC), which is slated for Jan 21-30 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, offers the semi-finalists an entry to the Junior World Cup but that is not enough for Vickneswaran.



"Playing in the semi-finals should not be a problem for this set of talented players.



"Now they must aim higher and the final should be their ambition," said Vickneswaran who was recently appointed as national juniors team manager.



Malaysian Hockey Confederaion (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal had said that former national players were appointed as national team managers to not only be pen-pushers, but also motivate players with their vast experience.



Triple Olympian Mirnawan Nawawi was appointed as seniors manager while former national skipper Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani is to manage the combined women's team.



The usual suspects fighting for semi-final berths in the JAC will again be India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan, China and Malaysia.



"The only problem for our juniors, as well as all the other teams, is the lack of international friendlies leading towards the JAC.



"Covid-19 has made travel next to impossible, and so the juniors will not have valuable match-practice unlike our previous teams.



"The coaches have their plans to overcome this, and playing more often with the senior side could also help prepare the team.



"India have an advantage over the rest because they have a vast number of internal teams to play against, but the Covid-19 situation in India also does not permit much inter-state travelling right now as well," said Vickneswaran.



Ten teams are expected to play in Dhaka at the end of January, but it is not a definite date as it all depends on travel restrictions as well as the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh.



"We have about three months to the JAC, and our preparations will continue as usual even though there is no certainty that the virus will be contained," said Vickneswaran.



New Straits Times