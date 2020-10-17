Content courtesy of Justin Lafleur, Lehigh Athletics







Sam Nason had a window into the engineering field this summer as a Whiting-Turner Contracting Company summer intern.





Despite it being her first engineering experience, Nason came in ready for the challenge, due in large part to some important tools.



"The idea of working on an engineering project team was new to me and I believe that's where Lehigh field hockey ties in," said Nason, an industrial and systems engineering major. "The way we operate as a field hockey team significantly impacted how I carried myself on the project team at Whiting-Turner. The leadership qualities I've taken away from LUFH – like direct feedback – proved valuable."



Whiting-Turner is a general contracting and construction management company, who ironically, is currently leading the Bridge West Residence Hall construction on Lehigh's campus.



"I was assigned to a construction product at the Helping Up Mission Women and Children's Center Project in Baltimore," said Nason, a native of Phoenix, Md. "I was able to stay at home and commute daily."



The internship took place for multiple months during the summer, beginning in late May. Nason worked on a project team of 11 and was one of three interns on site.







"I had a lot of hands-on experience," she said. "I was super involved with everything the team was working on because it was a small group. Day-to-day tasks included talking to subcontractors and arraigning the ins-and-outs of what was happening on the project that day. I received pricing from possible subcontractors and compared them."



Some examples of subcontractors Nason spoke to were caulking, paving and appliance companies.



A significant aspect of Nason's internship was talking with people, an important skill no matter the company or position.



"I knew I had to be clear and concise for them to get me what I needed," she said. "That was a big takeaway and also learning curve because I was more shy and timid at the beginning. But by the end of the internship, I felt comfortable on the phone and could confidently ask for what I needed."



Confidence was an area of growth for Nason this summer, and has been throughout her Lehigh experience thus far.



"There is a confidence element I've tapped into since freshman year," she said. "Coming in, I was afraid to put myself out there in uncomfortable situations. But through LUFH, we've been told by [Director of Athletics Leadership Development] Julie (Ammary), Coach Dallmeyer, Coach Taylor and all our mentors that it's okay to be vulnerable.



"I believe LUFH has created an environment that pushes you to the direction of your identity."



It's not about pushing yourself to something you're not. Nason wants to be her genuine self, but knows the importance of gaining confidence, which leads to leadership. And that's important in the working world, such as her engineering internship, an experience that included both office and field work.



"I was more involved with the safety aspect of things in the field, making sure everything was under regulation, meeting with the foremen who were the leaders of each subcontractor, and checking in with them for the day," said Nason. "I wasn't sitting back and watching everything happen. It was a super experiential opportunity."



As a daily routine, Nason physically went to the site being built.



"I would walk the site, see the daily progress, talk to the guys who were out there working, get to know some people and get more of a feel for the construction site itself," she said.



Nason worked for the contractor, not for the women and children's center, but being part of such a worthy cause made her work even more gratifying.



"It's an organization that had previously catered more towards men, but with this new project, it was opening an opportunity for more women to be involved," she said. "It's offered to women experiencing homelessness and addiction, so they're recovery programs. It's like a home environment for the women to stay with their children. It's pretty well-known in the Baltimore area.



"My family had actually previously been involved in the organization before I coincidentally got placed at that site," Nason continued. "It definitely gave me perspective… it was more than just crunching numbers. There was a deeper sense of purpose.



"It just added another layer of why every little thing you do is important."



Nason was grateful to be involved in such important work, and for the opportunity to have a hands-on experience amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



"There was a period of time before my internship when I felt so lost," said Nason. "It felt like I didn't really have any purpose in my daily activities. The internship helped provide a goal for the summer and bigger-picture approach."







That approach allowed Nason to learn and grow, even if what she was doing isn't exactly the route she'll ultimately takes.



"It was a huge growth experience because I hadn't ever worked with other engineers in that context or setting before," she said. "Construction-wise, I don't necessarily know if I'll continue a career down that path, but it definitely led me in the direction of knowing what I do prefer and don't love as much in a job setting."



Nason also learned about herself, in a similar way that she's learned about herself as part of the Lehigh field hockey team.



"I'm an industrial and systems engineering major, so I don't know super technical things about civil engineering," she said. "At the beginning, I felt like a lost puppy, but I just kept asking questions… and that's something I'm definitely going to take away. My supervisors were super helpful. When I did ask questions, I got constructive responses that will only help me moving forward.



"Don't be afraid to show vulnerability."



Not being afraid to show vulnerability has led Nason to a stronger place today than yesterday, last week, last month and last year. Her growth mindset is putting her in a strong position to succeed.



"About half of the time, I would be behind the computer," she said. "I learned that I definitely prefer working with people as opposed to being behind a desk. Being able to physically go to the job site was really valuable to me. I could interact with the people working with Whiting-Turner first-hand, which I didn't necessarily expect going into the internship.



"All summer, I thought about how grateful I was to still have this type of opportunity, despite the pandemic," Nason continued. "The company put a lot of effort into making it the best experience possible.



"I'm so glad I was able to have this opportunity."



USFHA media release